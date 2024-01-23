What was a symbol of faith and communion for many Canadian Christians has turned into ruins and desolation in recent years. Since 2021, more than 90 churches in the country have been targets of arson attacks, the majority of them Catholic, in a wave of violence that, by all indications, is only increasing.

The actions are still seen as the result of the discoveries in 2021 of alleged graves of indigenous children on the grounds of former residential schools that were administered by religious institutions. The matter caused a great commotion in the country and the world, but an investigation carried out last year and published by the British newspaper DailyMail questioned the veracity of these allegations, pointing out that there were no bodies in the supposed mass graves that had been identified.

Furthermore, an article by historian Jacques Rouillard, professor emeritus at the University of Montreal, published in 2022pointed out that the anomalies that were being detected by the radar that located the graves could be caused by rocks and roots, and that there was not enough evidence to support the idea that a “cultural genocide” occurred in Canadian residential schools.

However, the counterpoint appears not to have been enough to stop the attacks against Christian temples, which continue to be systematically vandalized and set on fire in acts that may be being carried out as “revenge” for the alleged “mass graves” found in 2021. This observation was made by a report in the newspaper DailyMailafter he identified messages such as “where are the children” spray-painted on the walls of churches that were targets of the attacks.

The independent Canadian website True North cataloged that 96 churches have been targets of attacks across the country since 2021. According to the survey, among the 96, 44 suffered arson and 52 were vandalized.

According to the state broadcaster CBC, since 2021, around 33 churches in Canada have been targets of major fires that culminated in the total destruction of their structures. Police say only two recorded fires were caused accidentally. Only nine people have been effectively arrested so far.

information DailyMail go further to note that, excluding the more than 30 cases involving fires that resulted in the total destruction of buildings, 60 Canadian churches have been targets of vandalism since 2021, which included the throwing of stones at their windows, break-ins, several graffiti and small fires that were controlled by the authorities.

The low number of people detained due to their involvement in the fires may indicate that investigations across the country are taking place slowly or without much interest on the part of the authorities, who claim, according to the CBCthat only 24 of the 33 cases related to the major fires identified have been concluded so far, the others are still in the investigation process.

Among the cases cataloged on the website True North is that of Cross Connection Church, a Protestant church whose temple was completely destroyed by an arson attack that occurred last year, which also resulted in two firefighters who were trying to control the flames being injured.

Those responsible for the arson attacks did not even spare the centuries-old churches that existed in the country, such as St. Bernard's Church, which was located in the province of Alberta and which was already more than 110 years old when it was burned last year until it was completely destroyed, an action that was considered by local authorities to be criminal.

According to the CBC, some of the cases involving vandalism and the burning of churches occurred close to indigenous territories. Speaking to the broadcaster, some Canadian indigenous leaders condemned the attacks, saying that such actions “do not represent their culture” and that “they only increase division and hatred” in the country. Others, however, expressed “understanding” or indifference to the destruction of the temples, claiming that such actions were “a response against oppression and colonization.”

The Canadian government's reaction to the attacks that churches are suffering across the country is being considered “timid and insufficient” by many Christians, who are feeling abandoned and persecuted. The country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who says he is Catholic, has already said that the destruction of places of worship was “unacceptable” and that “they should stop”, but all these statements were made only in 2021. Since that period , the Canadian leader never spoke out again on the issue, nor did he take any harsher measures in relation to the attacks.

The leader of the conservative opposition, Pierre Poilievre, was more emphatic in denouncing the attacks as criminal acts this Monday (22).

“There is no justification for burning down a church, period. Regardless of what other information or justifications people claim to use, there is never a justification for burning down a church,” he said, adding that Trudeau has contributed to fomenting “division” in the country and that the prime minister “has done nothing ” to curb the rise of violence against religious communities in Canada.

Amid the ashes of the temples and the lack of security, the faith of Canadian Christians is put to the test daily. Many of them are still trying to recover from the loss of their sacred places, which were centers of celebration, coexistence and communion.

Some Resilient Christians have already started fundraising campaigns to try to rebuild their churchesothers, however, decided not to rebuild the temples, fearing that new attacks would occur.