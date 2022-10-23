FAITH: The Unholy Trinity is available on Steam and itch.io. Unfortunately, the launch was plagued by a decidedly controversial choice by the author, Airdorf Games: remove the download of the first two chapters, even to those who had paid them. The official reason is that they are included in the new game, but that doesn’t take away from the underlying problem.

FAITH are little-known horror games outside a small circle of fans. Easy to say that they are not really mass market works, given the ultra minimalist 8-bit graphic style and the topics covered. So the choice made with the launch of FAITH: The Unholy Trinity hits the most passionate community, the one that follows the series from its beginnings and that has allowed it to grow and become a more structured product, investing in it.

Of course, for many the problem is not to pay € 12.49 on Steam for the complete package, but the principle of having been stolen something for which they had already spent some money, albeit a few, and which, perhaps, they had already finished, like underlined by many comments on itch.io.

On Steam the reception was much better, so much so that FAITH: The Unholy Trinity can boast 98% of the positive reviews, but it must be considered that the first two FAITHs were not there. In short, the launch of what is still a good game seems to have been partly ruined by an incomprehensible choice.