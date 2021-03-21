Faith Sister Why drink wine without worries in Italy, but not in Finland?

Ask Sister about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

In Italy, an exemplary country of “food culture”, a lot of wine is drunk, especially with meals. Here too, food and wine magazines strive to promote wine expertise and knowledge of wine-food combinations. At the same time, experts and magazines write (with the exception of the wine column) negative stories about wine and, as a warning, about people who drink as moderately as wine every day, as Italians do. Are we genetically different, or where does this contradiction come from?

– Wine lover

Italian food culture includes wine, and the simplest explanation is probably that it is cultivated throughout the country. This has been the case for three thousand years, as the Etruscans already cultivated wine in Tuscany in 900 BC.

There are no grapes growing in Finland, and the wine has landed here relatively late. As late as the 1950s and 1970s, Finns consumed mainly liquor and beer. We were part of a Slavic, Northern European drinking culture.

In Italy, as elsewhere in southern Europe, alcohol consumption has fallen. After industrialization, long, wine-containing lunches have disappeared. Today’s working life doesn’t bend to that, and the health harms of heavy drinking are better known.

Young people in Italy now prefer beer. But in the southern part of Italy, for example, drunkenness is reprehensible, while in Finland, turning at parties has been more socially permissible. It is a different thing to drink for taste than for drunkenness.

There are no genetic differences that would explain the different wine consumption habits of Finns and Italians. This is ensured by the Professor of Public Health at the University of Helsinki Jaakko Kaprio.

Nor is there a single gene that would regulate Europeans’ alcohol consumption.

In contrast, modifications of alcohol-burning genes that cause flushing and severe nausea with alcohol consumption have been found in East Asia, for example.

Jaakko Kaprio sums up that small doses of alcohol, such as a glass a day every other day, do not have measurable harm to health. But drinking a couple of glasses a day every day already leads to measurable health problems, according to statistics.

How to cope in a patriarchal society? I can’t take it anymore.

– Girl 18 years old

Forces, sister! I will do my best, but remember to be merciful to yourself.

There is not much joy in my answer if your own endurance is completely zero. Then you should seek help from social and health professionals.

It is generally the case that if a person feels deprived, mental nausea worsens. If, on the other hand, you can act to tackle the problems, hope will stay. In societies where the individual cannot work for a better future due to dictatorship, for example, it is most hopeless.

Studies show that it is important for mental health to feel that it can make a difference. And, of course, it is also important for the functioning of a democratic society.

So the worst thing is to press your head into the bush and be left alone. Doing something concrete together with others often helps – so is there anything you could do to disband the patriarchy? (Maybe you’re doing it already, and good so.)

The picture of the future is not gloomy. This is illustrated, for example, by these recent cases that have promoted equality in Finland: The Government Program contains a record number of measures to promote gender equality. The reform of Translaine is progressing in parliament, as are clarifications on the criminalization of girl mutilation. In the cultural sector, for example, film production support is distributed more equally between the sexes, and the debate on representations and equal recruitment is under way.

The corona pandemic has brought out the blatant inequality around the world, and the crisis has prompted policymakers to tackle the problems of an unequal population. #metoo put feminism at the center of the conversation, and now we humans are actually reevaluating a little bit of everything: identity, family, work, caring, power relations.

Change always takes time, and awareness of inequality is tough.

I admit that after reading for the first time, for example Simone de Beauvoiria and begins to see inequality everywhere, so yes it would be wished to have left unread.