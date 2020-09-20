Faith Sister Why do we remember childhood abuse better than positive highlights?

Ask Sister about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Do cats spread bacteria around in their paws? Cats roam at night with twigs and building vessels, looking for mice, rats and small bird nests. During the day, the pets become almost human, eating from the tables and licking their owner’s cheeks. So which of us here in the desert is a virus spinner, a pet cat or me?

– Who ate the summer butter?

The cat may carry parasites or infections that can, in principle, also infect the owner.

From its nocturnal trips, the cat can bring with it bacteria, viruses, fungi and other diseases. People with less resistance, such as the elderly, babies or people who are already ill, are vulnerable.

Infection can occur if, for example, you touch a pet’s body fluids, inhale the animal’s sneezing drops, or if the cat bites or scratches. However, not all pet diseases infect humans.

Sounds bad, but luckily, the transmission of diseases from cats and dogs to humans is really rare. In other words, I wouldn’t stress about the cat spreading diseases around its paws.

The spread of disease can be prevented by very common measures such as regular mating of the pet, flea shields, washing hands before handling your own food and removing pet droppings from the apartment quickly and hygienically. The pet should not be allowed to lick human wounds. Protect your own food from your cat’s paws.

Pets also bring mental well-being and joy to life! However, be careful not to kiss the sick cat.

I have often watched small children who are kicking themselves cheerfully forward with a small bicycle with no pedals. The event is a great moment in the life of a small child. Why does the child not remember the positive highlights of his life later? Why do only abuse and trauma remain in a child’s heart and soul to become apparent in adulthood?

– Auxiliary wheels

The psychologist in the reading circle clarifies that fortunately we also remember good things in adulthood.

It’s not always known exactly why something comes to mind, but when the emotional experience is strong, it’s likely to go along longer – whether it’s a negative or a positive emotion.

However, there is a negative distortion in memory: nasty things have a greater effect on the mind than positive things (hence the guideline: five praises against one rebuke).

Trauma is a mental state in which the perceived emotions overflow so that a person in a traumatic situation is unable to deal with the matter at the time of the event. Its effects leave their mark, and it may come to mind later.

Abuse and trauma are associated with feelings of shame that are hard to forget. Shame may come to mind unexpectedly or in situations reminiscent of the original situation.

Childhood memorability i.e. infantile amnesia is normal memory.

In addition, the memory works individually. For example, whether emotional outbursts are experienced with parents or other adults during an event affects memory printing.

The formation of trauma is also influenced by situational factors, previous experiences and resilience, the so-called psychic resilience. A shocking event can even be forgotten when the mind protects a person by repelling a memory.

If, on the other hand, there is talk of an insecure attachment relationship in which a child becomes mentally nullified, ignored, or belittled, childhood can be traumatic without a specific traumatic event. This also affects memory. For example, growing up in the middle of a war already affects the nervous system and hormones and can cause a chronic stress reaction when it comes to extreme trauma.

However, strong feelings are also experienced in positive experiences, and we try to re-apply to similar experiences later in life. We remember the beach, the sounds of birds, the smell of the sea, the waves of the waves and the heat of the sun.

Perhaps cycling is combined in our minds with feelings of joy and happiness.