Faith Sister Why do all the dirty dishcloths smell the same?

Ask Sister about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Dear ones friends! In addition to the roses, I now also received twigs regarding my response to a young woman who asked how to cope in a patriarchal society. Auvo write:

“It’s the most patriarchal drink. Personally, I don’t see female hatred. Of course not, I am a privileged white straight man. There is a female prime minister in the country. The chairmen of the largest governing parties are women. Almost all the men in the media follow this outrageous attack. And I don’t expect Torstika to come and defend us with our lollipops. ”

Rarely do we fully notice discrimination that does not target people like ourselves – it affects us all. That’s why it’s always good to ask a little bit about how others are doing. In that regard, this week we are in a cleaning mood.

I am a forty-something woman, who has a spouse and one school-age child. Our home is chaos. The main messers are me and the child. Do not clean children unless you command and demand. I rage every other week. I will never get inside the closets as time goes to basic cleaning. Every time we clean up, we decide with the family that we keep the home tidy. Our record is two weeks. Why is it that I simply can’t maintain cleanliness? My spouse takes care of his own tracks, fills the dishwasher and washes the laundry but does little to clean up my child’s traces, so I get that share left. However, even my spouse is overwhelmed by this mess between me and my child, and I am not surprised at all.

– How to change the pattern of behavior?

I did a situation analysis. 1: Adult responsibilities are uneven. You mess more. On the other hand, why does a child’s mess remain the responsibility of one adult? 2: Cleaning is not routine but reactive, so it always comes new and evokes emotions. 3: When the cupboards are not touched, there are no places for the goods and the cleaning is superficial. This is a burden on everyone.

I suggest an arrangement my messy bohemian aunt developed in the community while living.

First, one joint effort is needed: throwing away what is not needed and making plenty of space in the closets. Then we agree on where things belong. Therefore for everything must be true.

After this, a weekly cleaning shift and related tasks are agreed upon. He who is in charge will take care all. (If tasks are divided according to preferences, the end result is often uneven and feels something unfair.)

It is possible to work with the child in such a way that it is the responsibility of the adult in turn to get the child to clean up their share.

The routine ensures that the home is regularly cleaned, but gradually it also reduces clutter between cleaning shifts.

Then of course there is also the option that you choose to let be. A mess in a family with children is more the rule than the exception.

Sounds like you’re pretty harsh on yourself. Are you aware that today’s parents in Finland are the most burnt out in Europe?

Usually, the reason why cleaning is not fun at all is rush, stress, or depression. Would less be enough – if you kept the floor clean, for example? Or would you agree on snail-free levels, at which you should then be able to eat and socialize at any time? Even choose a mess corner where you don’t have to clean so often! Maybe clothes and toys will then be thrown in there. And a single mess is always easier to clean than a house in the wake of a bomb.

A dirty dishcloth smells bad, everyone knows that. But why on earth do all the dirty dishcloths smell the same? After all, it is clear that they are exposed to quite different bacteria in different economies and there are also many rag materials. Yet the use always results in that particular kind of sour lemu.

– Laundry day

This is one of the wonders of everyday life, and it is true: the world is changing, but the dishcloth smells the same everywhere.

Microbes are everywhere: in the air, in the dust, on the inside and outside of people, animals, and plants. The environment chooses the right residents for them: if you plan to live in a dishcloth, for example, you have to withstand the heat, drought and the detergents and pesticides that can be found in dishcloths. Under such conditions, the sporulating bacterium survives. From its point of view, the dishcloth in London is thus similar to the dishcloth in Rome.

Microbiologists in my reading circle say that if a wet dishcloth smells of a perfume other than a detergent or a product wiped with a cloth, the smell is actually due to the action of bacteria.

Bacteria accumulate on the surfaces of the rag and on human skin and as if eating substances that stick to the rag, often food. Bacterial metabolism produces “waste,” stinking molecules — just like humans and animals do.

A dry rag does not stink because bacteria need a lot of moisture to function. Even socks stink wet, not dry. And always the same.