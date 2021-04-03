Faith Sister Where does the translation “Soviet Union” come from?

Ask Sister about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Dear ones friends! Last in the column came the nickname aloud Girl 18 y, haunted by living in the patriarchate. Helena wants to answer him:

“The text in its brevity was like a finished poem, the title of a book, or a subtitle. Would love to say to the girl, ‘Write more! It helps. You already have the ability to reduce. ‘”

Also a message From Timo Laukkanen warmed my heart:

“Your response to the hopelessness caused by 18-year-old patriarchy was excellent. In the same way, it would be good to respond to climate anxiety and other hopelessness. ”

Your empathy moves me, thank you for your letters!

I sometimes wonder why with some people the phone conversation goes rhythmically without long pauses or talking on. With some, the rhythm is mixed all the time, even if the conversation is long. Of course, I blame myself, so I’d be happy if Sister could give a tip on how to avoid the problem.

– Learn to age everything

This time, the doctoral student is looking for an answer to this question Katri Hiovain and the entire research group of phonetics and speech synthesis at the University of Helsinki!

There are a few things involved with speech perception.

Smooth conversation is not based on hearing alone. When we don’t see the face of the interlocutor, we can’t predict, based on gestures and expressions, when the other person’s speech will begin. Visual information about the situation is missing. I saw it on the phone but also with a mask, for example.

In addition to the actual speech, nonverbal factors such as breathing also play an essential role in the dynamics of the conversation: speech is initiated by inhalation. Telephone conversation is therefore very sensitive to disturbances such as shifting and its timing.

In a conversation on the phone, it is necessary to hear some kind of voice feedback from the interlocutor.

The feedback confirms that the message is getting through, and it often consists of short words or sounds: mm, hm, yeah, so, and so on.

In a face-to-face conversation, more feedback is given through body language, such as nodding or focusing.

There are also individual differences in giving feedback, and if less feedback is received than usual, the dynamics of the conversation may be disrupted.

How much we tolerate talking on top of each other and, on the other hand, quiet moments in the debate is partly cultural.

In general, however, people tend to avoid talking on top as well as silence a bit everywhere.

Despite such universal rules, confusion arises, for example, due to the degraded sound quality of the telephone.

Then there is another possible reason for the challenges, namely the data transfer methods of modern technologies. For example, a bluetooth connection can delay the conversation so much that the conversation becomes even more difficult.

When the name of the Soviet Union was once translated into other languages, the word “sovet” was often left untranslated. I saw it at least in the great languages ​​of Europe. However, in Finland (and Estonia) it was decided to translate it into “Soviet.” Do we know who was responsible for the translation, and why such a solution was reached?

– Aki Lehtinen

For this, you could turn the stones! Eventually, a Russian language university teacher was found to help Esa Anttikoski.

In Finland, Russian sovetThe translation of the word was already well established in the 19th century council (for example gosudarstvennyi sovet – Council of State).

Russian newspapers had written about Russia workers’ councils in connection with the events of the 1905-1906 revolution, and before the Bolshevik revolution military and peasant councils.

There was thus no need to quote the Russian word sovet in Finnish.

The Council is a natural translation of the word sovet: advice, the Council.

According to Anttikoski, borrowed from Sweden soviet (ti)The word was sometimes used in the Finnish press since the 1920s in a derogatory and derogatory sense when talking about the negative phenomena of Soviet society.

However, Finnish-language publications in Russia consistently spoke of the Soviet Union.

“In Western languages, the word sovet was borrowed to describe a phenomenon of a foreign society, to which the bourgeoisie gave a negative connotation and the far left a positive connotation,” Anttikoski writes.

“In Finland and Estonia, the relationship with Russia and the Russian language was closer, and the communists of both countries carried out extensive publishing activities in Russia. Finland and Estonia were also young languages ​​of culture, the development of which was marked by purist efforts emphasizing the ‘purity’ of the mother tongue. That is why the Russian word sovet was never properly established in either language. ”