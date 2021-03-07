Faith Sister What will young people think will be embarrassing in 10-15 years?

Ask Sister about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Dear ones friends! Lastly, the column dealt with corrections. Readers Juhani Koskinen write:

“According to such an older generation reader, the number of corrections has increased for two reasons. The authors are in a hurry to make mistakes of negligence, and since there are no more proofreaders, the mistakes remain in the text. The general data of the younger generation of journalists do not properly cover even recent history, ie the second half of the last century. ”

Pseudonym Curious 2 Raisios in turn, asked the follow-up question of whether the corrections would also end up in the online archive. The answer is yes!

My 11-year-old son asked: why do children sleep in a different room than their parents? I listed everything in my head from sleeping peace to independence, and sadly I couldn’t figure out the root cause. I do not even remember what age I have my own children moved to their own rooms. That’s where I’m probably the only longed restful night’s sleep and made just like any other. How has it come to this solution that children “should” sleep in their own room?

– Mari Partanen

Looking at history, the current Western practice of people sleeping in their own beds is exceptional and very young.

For most of human history, sleeping together has been the norm. There have been good reasons for this, such as warmth and the security provided by others. Even in a wealthy house in the Middle Ages, the whole family could still sleep in the same bed and the servants in the same room. On the way, travelers shared the bed with guests.

The change did not come until the late 19th century. The Industrial Revolution also meant the Dream Revolution.

As a result of the upheaval of work, the previous sleep divided into two episodes disappeared permanently and was corrected by a continuous night’s sleep.

At the same time, privacy became a fine and sought-after thing, and communal sleeping was something reprehensible. Isolation from others was also associated with the strict ideal of chastity of time and the deadly communicable diseases that have been circulating in Europe for centuries.

In the cramped dwellings of the workers, diseases and cancers spread, and so sleeping side by side was combined in the minds of the upper class with poverty, dirt, and disease.

At first, only the rich withdrew to their own slums. But gradually the habit that began as an upper class eagle became the norm and the whole culture of sleep changed.

My firstborn will be born soon. Since my own parents were once really embarrassing, I am already wondering what young people think will be embarrassing in 10-15 years. Can you help?

– Cool mom

It is best to play it safe, that is, to distinguish which things children are always ashamed of and which things change with fashion.

I suggest you clarify this division by going back to your own sore memories of shame.

Many of us have sometimes been ashamed of the appearance of their parents, for example. Now, however, Mom and Dad’s clothes at the time might even be stylish! So it’s challenging to anticipate what kind of clothes you should wear in ten years ’time if you want to avoid sinking into the earth’s crust. At least the classics will be preserved, meaning a sure choice is to wear blue jeans and a white t-shirt or a timeless, simply cut black dress. However, even in these clothes, it’s worth staying close to a teenager only for a moment at a time, as parental tolerance capacity is limited no matter how embarrassing you actually are.

Then we list the things that shame young people always and forever.

One such thing is the way parents dance. Unfortunately, this trend is completely unpredictable, and there are no time-consuming classics in dance styles. Dancing in relation to his child is (at least in Western countries) a Russian roulette of embarrassment, in which each nest of the gun cartridge roll is loaded.

Of course, any sound released from the mouth can also be too much for a teenager, so it favors silence in the presence of other people.

If you inadvertently act against these instructions, don’t worry – it’s good that the young person is sometimes ashamed of their parents as well. That means he learns to form his opinions independently.

It is important for a child’s development to differentiate between parents ’dress and dance habits. As the saying goes: a child is healthy when it plays, a teenager when it is a shame.

I hope teenage readers send column information about what is embarrassing right now.

Rumor has it that young people today are more tolerant and empathetic. Maybe they are like that towards their parents too? When I asked a teen in the reading circle what was embarrassing about him, he listed the following: racism, bullying, lying, stealing disabled parking spaces, and “long ugly shirts”.