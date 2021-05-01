Faith Sister What to do when a friend chats about other people?

Ask Sister about ethics, customary culture and life’s dilemmas. If the answer is not satisfactory, you can suggest a better one. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Dear ones friends! Lastly, there was talk of dishwashing racks in the column. Pseudonym Cloths in order! write:

“By dishcloth, you meant a cloth used to wipe tables. I was amazed, because I understand that a dishcloth is a cloth used to wash dishes instead of a dish brush. Instead, the cloth used to dry the surfaces is, I think, a tablecloth or just a rag. Am I quite searching when I think the experts confuse rag terms? ”

Not per se: dishcloth is not an official term. In colloquial language, however, it has become established as a cloth for cleaning surfaces, wiping levels after cooking and eating.

I still confirmed the matter to Marttaliitto. The dish towel could reportedly also be called a table towel.

The dish brush is of course the most common dishwashing tool in Finland, perhaps because of its ease of care. Some use a popular sponge abroad. I myself have seen linen mainly in old movies!

What should you do if you suspect your own child is exceptionally intelligent? My child has an incomprehensibly sharp memory, he reads fluently and counts elementary school-level bills at the age of four. He is extremely interested in books, letters and numbers. Should there be concern about a child’s future motivation to study in elementary school? Or should the child somehow be helped to develop their skills?

– The mother of the little bookworm

Professor of Education Kirsi Tirrin According to sharp memory, early reading learning and general information hunger are typical characteristics of an intelligent child.

It is important to support the child’s reading and discuss with the child issues that interest him or her. So focus on this moment with the child instead of worrying about his future!

When your child then goes to school, the talent can of course be mentioned to the teacher. In Finland, teachers know how to take into account the different needs of children and offer challenges to advanced students as well (if teachers are not simply driven to exhaustion, this is of course a question of resources). It is also possible to start school at the age of 6.

In the first grade, students are usually at very different stages in reading, writing, and math. The challenge of the tasks also fuels the child’s interest, and if there is a lack of it, the interest in the subject in which the child is gifted may cease.

And if a child gets used to not having to do much to learn and study, it can later come as a shock that work has to be done to study. So if the school starts to look uninteresting to the child, you should talk to the teacher.

Researchers from the University of Turku’s Motivation, Learning and Welfare team remind that if a child is really exceptionally intelligent, the difference can also be a burden. Cognitive and social developmental differences with peers can create challenges. So make sure that in addition to reading, the child plays, goes out, exercises and makes friends.

In summary, experts urge you to be gracious to yourself as a parent. A child can be treated quite normally: encourage him or her in things where he or she is good and support them in those who do not come to him or her naturally.

Of course, when talking to a friend or acquaintance, it’s funniest to talk about yourself. Of course, it is also interesting to hear the thoughts and experiences of the other – and this is what reciprocity in human relationships requires. However, am I selfish when I can’t possibly listen to a conversation partner talk about a third person? Some people tend to describe the illnesses, work patterns, or home decor of such a person, often completely unfamiliar to me and indifferent to me, for a painfully long time. What does this tell me about my acquaintances or me?

– Self-centered

I admit that sometimes I myself yawn when a friend explains long snippets of someone else’s social mess that don’t really belong to me. Sometimes it’s even troublesome.

However, you can sigh with relief, as a professor of psychology at the University of Oulu Mirka Hintsasen according to selfishness this is not the case.

Man is naturally more interested in things that are closely related to his own sphere of life.

Even the experiences of strangers are of most interest when they are perceived as relevant to themselves in some way. For example, if you are suffering from a rare disease yourself, you may find it important to hear about the experiences of strangers with similar diseases.

People are also generally interested in different things, due to differences in personality.

The way the narrative also affects the arousal of interest. If the description progresses slowly and gets stuck in irrelevant details, even an exciting story can lose its audience. Maintaining interest is a skill!