Faith Sister How were skin tones treated in ancient times?

Dear ones friends! The last time there was talk about why so many keep the camera off in a video conference. Satu Aarnisalo complete my answer:

“Women in particular are affected by the fact that even though they are well-groomed in the workplace, they cannot or do not have time to make-up and put on their hair in the morning. In that case, there is a bigger threshold to show your face, when in a good quality camera image, for example, dark under-eye eyes, pimples and wild hair are clearly visible. ”

And another reason is, as he points out, that the video image takes up more bandwidth and makes the connection disconnected.

“If only part of the meeting shares a camera image and part doesn’t, it may be easier to join the ‘invisible group.'”

This is true too! Then to the questions.

In the New Testament, Paul’s letter to the Galatians says: All of you who have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. It doesn’t matter if you are Jewish or Greek, slave or free, male or female, for in Christ Jesus you are all one. This kind of equality list does not mention skin color. What is known about how different skin colors were treated in ancient times?

– Minna

The Romans regarded other peoples as barbaric and emphasized their own excellence and civilization in relation to others.

However, Rome was multicultural and spread over a wide area, and thus the kingdom included people of different looks. For example, slavery was not based on skin color.

In terms of slavery and skin color, antiquity differs from later Western history, although it was already central to the Greeks and Romans to create a still life that distinguished “we” and “others”.

Postdoctoral Researcher Samuli Simelius According to the University of Helsinki, however, there were no “color blind” antiques in terms of skin color. Rather, ancient writers enthusiastically describe various physiological traits of people as well as groups of people, including skin color.

Descriptions of groups of people are full of the author’s own stereotypical views or conclusions. When photographing an individual, physiological characteristics, on the other hand, can be described rather maliciously.

However, skin color did not have the same status in antiquity as it does today under the influence of racial theories and racism. It was not a significant feature, for example, in terms of citizenship. Other factors, such as language, played a significant role.

In Rome, citizenship could be acquired by anyone born free. For example, the emperor Septimus Severus was born in North Africa.

In Athens in the mid-400s BC, it was stipulated that in order to obtain citizenship, both parents of a person had to be Athenian. This certainly affected what the Athenians in general looked like. What mattered, however, was descent, not so much skin color.

The ancient attitude of “us and others” is possibly reflected right here Paul’s letter in the fragment. To its author, skin color does not seem to be a point that should be mentioned, but he does mention Judaism and Greekness. This probably indicates that it was significant in his social circle whether he was identified as Jewish or Greek.

One woman in my group of friends is a mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She lives far away from her child’s family, visiting a few times a year. Now she marvels at the irritation caused by the in-laws of the other spouse present during each visit. They live close to the family, the spaces are good and warm. My friend wanted to be with family without in-laws, but that doesn’t seem to be possible. She feels she can’t tell her child about it, not just offend anyone. Do you think he could do anything other than grit his teeth and release his feelings for our friends?

– Aila

Woe to us people: how hard it is to talk to us! I suggest your friend ask himself (as I often ask): what is the worst thing that could result from talking? So even if someone mouthed? However, even in conflict, it is always possible to explain your ideas in more detail and reconcile.

I chatted with my psychologist in my reading circle. He was on the same lines.

Sometimes it can be that the difficulty of speaking stems from the fact that your own need or desire is a little embarrassing. But there is a perfectly understandable and humane hope for those close to each other just for themselves – and it is also human that a child’s close relationship with another person can sometimes even feel miserable.

“Could the matter be approached to say even‘ when we see so rarely, it would be wonderful if we could spend time together, ’” the psychologist suggested.

“So the idea would be to ask and hope instead of complaining or pointing out.”