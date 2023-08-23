Adrián Ben prevails in his 800m series. Istvan Derencsenyi (EFE)

The midfielder conquers space in the World Cup, which is entering its most exciting phase. It is the eve of the men’s 1,500m and the final night of the women’s 1,500m, without Spaniards and with the extraordinary Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, triple world record holder of the 1,500m, the mile and the 5,000m, who prevailed (3m 54.87s, a last lap of 56s) the Ethiopian Diribe Welteji (3m 55.69s) and Sifan Hassan (3m 56s), the Dutch woman who fell 10 meters from gold in the 10,000m final on Saturday. Stakhanovists from the bottom, Kipyegon and Hassan, who is also a marathon runner and won the London marathon in April, will meet again in the 5,000m, whose semifinal, scheduled for Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., has been delayed to 7:00 p.m. The reason is the heat wave that ravages the Hungarian capital. Temperatures of 33 degrees are expected at noon in the thermometers but given the great solar radiation and the humidity that emanates from the Danube and soaks Budapest of code black level in the so-called Wet Bulb Thermometer, which calculates the actual perceived temperature according to the level of humidity . At seven in the evening, the temperature will be slightly lower.

It was also the night of the first screening of the 800m. Seven series that reduced the number of entries from 56 to 24, with some unexpected elimination such as that of the Kenyan world champion in Oregon and Olympian in Tokyo Emmanuel Korir or that of the American Clayton Murphy.

The three Spaniards of the 800m are a world made up of three independent worlds and very much theirs that shone in the series and qualified for the semifinals on Thursday (20.50), the second great sieve, from 24 to eight in three semifinals that everyone fears because of its harshness: only the first two of each one are classified by position, and the two best times also pass. Only in 2011, at the Daegu World Cup, there was also a full meeting: Kevin López, Luis Alberto Marco and Antonio Reina. None then went to the final.

In their own style, each one, in order of age and appearance on stage: Saúl Ordóñez, from Berciano, 29 years old and already with some gray hair in his black hair, in his beard, Spanish record holder (1m 43.65s), in a somewhat complicated, in the slowest series of the seven. “It was to give him emotion,” he says, speaking of an ending in which he trusted and received a saving push. Adrián Ben, 25 years old, European indoor champion, Olympic and world finalist, one who lives in the street of rhythm, and carries it in his Galician blood from Viveiro and in his head, a chronometer of neurons and synaptic crosses, He won his series with sufficiency, and with a lot of science. 26s for the 200m, 52 for the 400m, and on. The group sped off and he wisely let him go knowing that he would be exhausted. Then he caught up with him and moved on. “That train left early and I left on time,” he says. “I knew he would have to stop and I felt very easy passing him.” Mohamed Attaoui, a Cantabrian from Torrelavega, a 21-year-old rookie, had his nerves quicken, which also activated his legs and the insolence to overtake the veterans with an inside through a very narrow gap on lane one in the last straight.

In the final of 3,000m obstacles, the same race was repeated for the third consecutive year, two World Cups and the Tokyo Games with the same protagonists and with the same result: the attempt by the Ethiopian Lamecha Girma, world record holder (7m 52.11s), to exhaust the Moroccan Soufiane el Bakkali with a strong pace in the last two laps and the Moroccan’s devastating attack before the last step of the estuary that leads him to victory again. He won the Bakkali (8m 3.53s) as he won at the Tokyo Games and the Eugene World Cups, and was second, like then, Girma (8m 5.44s). The bronze went to the Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot (8m 11.98s). Dani Arce from Burgos was ninth (8m 18.31s).

