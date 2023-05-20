STOP THE TIME LORD 🥺

For David Faitelson, Gignac is no longer the same player as before and the years are starting to weigh on the French striker 🇫🇷

Could it be that we are watching the last games of ‘Bomboro’ as a player? 😔#TeDaMasEmociones #league pic.twitter.com/sVdDzw9s7n

– The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) May 18, 2023