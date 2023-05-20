Again the journalist david faitelson was once again in the eye of the hurricane, after the criticism launched at the French striker André-Pierre Gignac.
The ESPN commentator did not hold anything back and lashed out at the feline attacker’s performance, noting that the years are beginning to weigh on him.
“I saw Gignac in a couple of plays, his years are beginning to show too much, period. He is going to turn 38, but there was a play, he looked slow”He commented on the Futbol Picante program.
Likewise, at the opinion table of said program, Heriberto Murrieta agreed with Faitelson’s comment, pointing out that it is normal for his level to begin to go from more to less.
“He is a player with an enormous personality, a foreigner with extraordinary conditions. He has marked a brilliant stage with the Tigres team, but obviously Gignac’s decline is already beginning. It takes more work for him, the start is no longer the same, the power is not the same, the ability to define in front of the goal is no longer the same and it has been more marked in this tournament, it is already a bit down, he is still a great figure in Mexican soccer, but it is costing the player a lot French”he commented.
Finally David Faitelson mentioned that the ‘Big Mac’ needs to go to the substitute bench and assume this decision in the best way.
“He is a footballer who continues to have a great class, now we are going to see how Siboldi or someone else begins the process, not of definitive retirement, but of putting him on the bench a bit to give Nico Ibáñez, the tournament’s scoring champion, a chance previous and who is on the bench”sentenced the communicator.
