Mexico City.- Last night the project of NMoreThird Grade Sports, who presides over the journalist, Denise Maekerbegan his third broadcast to talk about the violence in Mexican soccer stadiums who continue to appear after what happened last year, in the party, Queretaro vs Atlas.

The panelists: Alberto Lati, by Fox Sports and Clear Brand, Alexander of the Rose, by TUDN, andre marin, by Fox Sports, Javier Alarcon, Television Image and david faitelson, from ESPNagreed that the issue of bars is what has caused the national football there is a dangerous environment for families that are supposed to enjoy a simple game of soccer.

However, this taste of wanting to go to the matches has been diluted because these pseudo-fans have submitted to the Soccer of MexicoAlthough it is said that they are looking for a way to control this situation by denying baristas entry to other people’s patios, the reality is different, because they continue to appear and put the lives of others at risk.

It seems that rock bottom was not reached after the acts of vandalism that occurred in the corregidora stadium where there were more than 26 fans of the Atlas hospitalized and there was no unprecedented punishment for Queretarodespite the multiple evidences presented by the media and followers who experienced the tragedy firsthand.

The directors and participating clubs of the Liga MX have not done anything to eliminate the porras because they know that it is not convenient for them, since they use them as power groups, he affirmed. david faitelson.

“I don’t know if the managers, club owners want to get rid of the bars, there are many teams that use the bars because they are power groups, because they give them tickets for resale, there is a whole mafia involved, there is a lot of corruption” , commented before revealing that a The coach put the leaders of the bars in the dressing room to tell them what they would have to do during the game.

“I have seen how a coach soccer, before a game went down at CU cheerleaders and put the leaders of each cheerleaders in the locker room and gave them instructions: “Teachers, minute 20 they yell at me, at minute 30 they have to support us with this”, he was using the bullying bars to his advantage, this happens a lot in Argentinawe tend to copy models”, he confessed.

The Mexican soccer championship that Mikel Arriola is the president has not been able to eradicate violence in the stadiums despite seeking strategies, as happened last week by forcing fans to have their FAN ID to enter the buildings.

The MX League announced that fans will be able to access the stages as long as they present their digital pass, which will serve to easily identify them in case they are involved in an incident that occurred in one of the matches.

But it seems that we are going in another direction with the electronic identification system, because in the last day videos were broadcast on the social networks that come from the kraken stadium-headquarters of Mazatlan FC-, hot stadium-fief of Xolos of Tijuana-, akron stadium-house of the Chivas-, and the Aztec stadium-enclosure of America-, which show lawsuits that occurred on the esplanade or in the stands. We will see if the filming manages to identify those responsible to prevent their entry to the stadiums.