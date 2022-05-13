Faisal Hills is the largest and most prestigious housing project that includes over 12000 acres. The 150-foot Wide Road connects the society to G.T Road and Main Entrance Gate. This society is not just RDA recognized, but it has been granted permission to gain immediate access to G.T. road that runs through NHA.

Faisal Hills Developer and Owner:

Faisal Hills Islamabad developer and owner are the reputed Zedek International Private Limited. It is controlled by Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, who is a well-known and well-known name in the business of the real estate.

The developer has completed several important projects in Islamabad that comprise E-11, F-17, B-17, Faisal Town, Faisal Residencia, and Faisal Margalla City.

Faisal Hills NOC:

Faisal Hills No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been officially approved by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and has no dispute worthy of attention. Being an approved society added a great benefit to the value of residential society. If you are looking for another beneficial investment option approved by authorities, then Kingdom Valley Islamabad is the most convenient option.

Faisal Hills Location:

Faisal Hills location is ideal as it’s located along the major G.T Road N-5, near the Region of Rawalpindi. It is situated near the B-17 sector in Islamabad. What can make the Faisal Hills Location ideal? Faisal Hills has located on the G-T Road close to the Motorway and the CPEC route and within proximity to an important industrial area in Pakistan.

Faisal Hills is a Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) approved society whose development work began in May 2018, following the balloting process and the issuance of plots and an official plan of Faisal Hills. But, due to recent announcements of Rawalpindi Ring Road in 2019 and Margalla Avenue, the importance of Faisal Hills and Faisal Town has increased exponentially. It is not just in terms of its location, but its value for property has also increased. So, the development process is taking place faster than before.

When this project is completed and completed, it will be an area with a beautiful standard of living and breathtaking panoramas of Margalla Hills. The residential society accessibility is the most attractive quality of this project. Blue World City Islamabad is another major worth investment option located at Islamabad’s exclusive location.

Accessibility Points:

Here is a brief sketch of some of the major landmarks that are located within proximity to Faisal Hills:

Taxila is 2 mins away

AUST 30 mins away

Wah Cantt 5 mins away

Islamabad is just 20 mins away

Rawalpindi is 15 minutes away

Tarnol Mor 10 minutes away

B-17 Islamabad 2 minutes away

In addition, Faisal Hills will be linked to Motorway M-2 through Ring Road and Margalla Avenue. Therefore, it will increase the accessibility to and from Islamabad Zone 1 even further. Be aware that improved accessibility will mean greater property value in the future years.

Faisal Hills Master Plan:

Faisal Hills Master Plan map proposed for the four Blocks of Faisal Hills, i.e., A, B, C & Executive block. The community has a beautiful natural landscape with breathtaking views of the area. The roads are well-constructed, perfect for urban design, and the availability of every facility makes it the ideal place to build your dream home.

Real estate buyers will discover it attractive because the demand is excessive for this venture, and one can expect huge profits. Nova City Islamabad is also a prominent investment option that the best real estate developers creatively design in the country.

Faisal Hills Blocks

In the layout of Faisal Hills, there are four blocks, which comprise an executive block and Block A, Block B, Block A, and Block C. The blocks provide different plots for residential use, including five Marlas, seven Marlas and 10 Marlas, and 1 Kanal, along with 2. Kanal plots. Based on the current voting status on these Faisal Hills plots, you can purchase them with cash or in installments.

The specifics of each block are listed below to facilitate your taking decision.

Faisal Hills Executive Block

It is situated alongside Margalla Hills with direct access to the main GT Road; Faisal Hills executive block is close to Taxila city. Taxila and its tourist attractions such as the museum, the resorts on lakes, and other places of historical significance. Executive Block is undergoing high-rise construction, including residential apartments, shopping malls, schools, and offices.

Faisal Hills Block A

Faisal Hills offers a dynamic layout plan that offers different sizes of plots in various areas and at different prices. Therefore, you can select your plot depending on the cost you can afford. While Block A is completely sold out, you could contact our sales representatives to inquire about plots available for sale in Faisal Hills Block A.

Block A features a 225″ feet Main Boulevard and a main commercial center for retail and corporate activities. The street’s minimum dimension is 40′ and up to 110 feet, giving this housing community an open and modern appearance in Islamabad.

Faisal Hills Block B

Block B has lush green gardens and parks that allow residents to meet in a common area and a beautiful garden with stunning views of the gorgeous Margalla Hills. Why would you want to travel to Monal when you can enjoy breathtaking views from the roof of your house?

Faisal Hills Block C

Block C has emerged as the most sought-after luxurious residential area in the main residential real property market. The Block C locality is set to receive future connections for the CPEC route through M-1 Motorways. M-1 Motorways.

Faisal Hills Payment Plan:

If you’d prefer to reside in a luxurious area that offers all the amenities in life, purchasing an area in Faisal Hills could be one of the best choices in your lifetime. Faisal Hills offers a flexible payment plan and provides residential plots that range from 5.56 Marla 8 Marla 10.89 Marla 14.22 Marla and 1 Kanal as well as 2. Kanal plots.

Possession-able land is available to book A, B, C, and Executive Block. Concession of Rs. 10lac is available to those who begin construction right away.

Salient Features:

The residents of Faisal Hills Residence will experience an exquisite lifestyle built upon high-quality standards. The features that are featured in Faisal Hills in Islamabad.

24/7 security

Streets and roads that are wide

Educational institutions

Commercial Areas

Mosques

Community centers

Cricket & Football Grounds

Sports Complex

Parks

Shopping centers

Underground electrification

Sewerage disposal station

Club House

Modern Spa

Bookings and Documents:

The below documents will be required to book plots in Faisal Hills.

2 passport size Pictures

Two copies of your national ID card/NICOP (for international Pakistanis)

Check for the down payment and with the completed application form.

Why Invest in Faisal Hills?

Faisal Hills Islamabad is being developed by the reputable and experienced developer “Zedek International’. It is a registered housing association and provides residential Plots at affordable rates. Faisal hills guarantee the security and safety of children with the opportunity to be raised in safe and appropriate surroundings.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs):

Following are the FAQs about the residential society:

Q1: The location where is Faisal Hills Housing Scheme located?

Ans: The society is situated along the National Highway N-5 close to Taxila Islamabad.

Q2: Does Faisal Hills Housing Scheme legally recognized?

Ans: Yes, the project has received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by RDA.

Q3: Are prices for land affordable to middle-class families?

Ans: Absolutely, Faisal Hills offers residential plots for sale at a reasonable cost and simple payment plans.

Q4: Are you sure that HTML0 is Faisal Hill created?

Ans: The development in Faisal Hills is underway.

Conclusion:

Faisal Hills Islamabad is located along the National Highway N-5. The project is specifically designed to provide an extravagant lifestyle for the residents. One of the major features of this community is the best-quality amenities, affordable prices, and the ideal location.