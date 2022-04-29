Sharjah (Union)

Sheikh Faisal bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Cycling Federation, confirmed that his candidacy for the presidency of the Arab Cycling Federation for a new term came at the request of the General Sports Authority headed by His Excellency Dr. In all areas and achieve excellence and exclusivity.

He added: “I also received several calls from a large number of heads of Arab national federations asking me to continue to lead the Arab Federation, in which we have made qualitative leaps over the past period, the most important of which was the recognition by the International Cycling Union in 2018 as a federation concerned with cycling affairs at the Arab level. And the registration of all the races that he submits to the International Federation within his annual agenda.”

He continued: “This matter was previously a dream that would not have been realized without the strenuous efforts made by the work team consisting of Dr. Mohamed Wajih Azzam, President of the Egyptian Cycling Federation, First Vice President of the International Federation, and Mohamed Palmhi, President of the Royal University of Cycling, member of the Executive Office of the International Cycling Union, And their brothers are members of the Federation’s board of directors, and the system of modifications and updates that have been made to the Federation’s competitions and the increase in the types of competitions has served the game and those interested in it in all types of tournaments.”

He added, “My continuation during the coming period in the presidency of the Arab Union will be with the aim of introducing a lot of development to the organizational structure and entering into partnerships and cooperation with the continental federations, the most important of which are the Asian and African, in addition to supporting the Arab national federations through the capabilities that the Arab Union will have, which will be brought from a number of The partnerships and marketing contracts that he has already begun to list and prepare for dealing with, without dispensing with the support of the government of the headquarters country, which has spared no effort in supporting the Union throughout its presence in the UAE.”

He pointed out that the focus during the next stage will be on developing the Arab Bike Center, expanding and diversifying its programs and courses, forming a scientific council for it, and starting to develop a short-term plan to raise its level from a training center to an academic, and we will work on forming an Arab continental team to participate in rafts and related championships, and we will launch in In the near future, the first Arab tour to be added to the Arab Federation’s agenda, which is full of tournaments and competitions, and we hope through the foregoing and the ideas and proposals that will be attracted to the development and continued progress of the Arab and international cycling sport.