The Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) in the Emirates, Faisal Al-Bannai, confirmed that the wise leadership of the UAE is closely following the technological development in all sectors, especially space, as well as the latest developments in all initiatives and programs related to technological and technical development, which enhances capacity-building and acceleration and consolidates partnerships. To serve the local and global communities.

Al-Bannai said, during a keynote interview within the activities of the first day of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which kicked off today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State: “The UAE is currently living in an advanced era in the field of advanced technology, thanks to its advanced infrastructure and great interest in research and development.” And the establishment of international partnerships to reach the goals required to promote technological development in all fields, especially the space sector.

He added, during the interview moderated by journalist and broadcaster Emma Breen, that the Research Council focuses on attracting the best global talents, supporting Emirati national competencies, and focusing on solving the challenges that individuals may face in the field of technology in the future, starting today, in addition to promoting and exporting the knowledge economy in the UAE. out of country.

Al-Bannai stressed that the establishment of the Council came with the aim of launching an economic environment through international partnerships that accelerate business programs, in addition to developing the local work environment system to support and develop various research, indicating that there are 6 main research areas in the Research Council, including health, food, transportation and the space sector.

He pointed out that the Council, during the two and a half years since its establishment, has established several research centers related to energy and secure communication, in addition to other systems, and that there are 140 male and female researchers from the UAE who have been attracted, in addition to benefiting from their previous experiences in the field of advanced technology.

The Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council pointed out that the council, upon its establishment, began granting licenses to two producers, noting that during the next year 2023, 4 products of advanced digital currencies will be launched and innovative solutions will be provided for space.

He said, “The Council has partnerships with more than 35 research centers around the world to fund various programs related to environmental systems,” noting that there are more than 135 research papers presented by the Council that are based on modern technology.

He stressed that the council is one of the 3 centers established alongside the Energy and Cryptography Center to support and develop space capabilities and talents in cooperation with space agencies and strategic partners to provide technological solutions, pointing out that the current focus through research is on space navigation, space sensor systems and all technologies needed by the space sector. in future space missions.