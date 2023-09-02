Caroline Wozniacki is living a dream. The Dane, who returned to the field 3 years after her retirement, incredibly reaches the second round of the US Open. Extraordinary comeback for the former number 1 in the world, who played here in the final in 2009 and 2014. Caroline loses the first set with the American Brady, to then make a great comeback, with a clear 6-3 6-1, which definitely puts it back on the world tennis map. Comfortable victory for Muchova: the Roland Garros finalist fights for only one set with Townsend, before spreading 6-3 after winning the tie-break of the first set. The 10th seed will challenge Wang, who is able to beat Schmiedlova in 3 sets.

monstrous swiatek

—

Iga Swiatek is in great shape and has no desire to lose the points he earned last year, with the victory of the tournament. The Pole destroys the Slovenian Juvan, with a sensational 6-0 6-1 in 50 minutes. A victory for Swiatek, who often imposes these victories almost with a speed contest. The world number 1 will face Ostapenko (comeback success on Pera) in an uncomfortable eighth-final. Jelena has the numbers to try and put Iga in difficulty, in what will be one of the most fascinating matches of the round of 16 program. Swiatek, already winner of Roland Garros this year and with her regret for having lost the opportunity to triumph at Wimbledon, she does not want to let this tournament get out of hand, which she won last year in the final against Ons Jabeur .