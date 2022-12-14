The Moroccan dream stranded in Doha on Wednesday evening, even if it was with its head held high, in the semi-final against reigning world champion France: 2-0. The World Cup final will be one between one world star – Lionel Messi – and his natural successor, Kylian Mbappé, on Sunday.

For a moment, silence fell under the imposing roof of the Al Bayt stadium; the sound of disappointment and disillusionment. But immediately afterwards the applause of the stands also surged, descending on the bravely fighting Moroccan team.

The team of national coach Walid Regragui only stranded in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday evening, after a 2-0 defeat against title holder France. A brilliant final between Argentina and the French awaits on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. A direct duel between the old star, Lionel Messi, and the new, Kylian Mbappé.

But if one team conquered the hearts of the world at this World Cup, again, it was Morocco. The colorful fighting team full of ‘world Moroccans’, raised in all parts of the world, chasing their World Cup dreams as a close-knit collective for three weeks.

France not as dominant as expected

Just that flying tackle from Sofyan Amrabat shortly after the break, after a mighty sprint behind the sprinting Mbappé. The intervention was hard and on the edge, but Amrabat heroically captured the ball on the back line, completely in style with this passionate Moroccan team. See also Chile rejects new constitution by a large majority

Sofyan Amrabat puts his tackle on Kylian Mbappé. © ANP/EPA



It turned out to be the prelude to a phase in which France was pushed further and further back. Where Morocco defended above all earlier in the tournament, against Spain and Portugal in particular, it now chased the equalizer with full dedication. Good football too, although the danger of the decision was constantly threatening on the other side.

It was not the entourage in Doha. A red-green sea of ​​Moroccan fans had gathered in the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday evening, well in the majority compared to the French. The national anthem – ‘De Hymne Cherifien’ – was frantically shouted along – and immediately from the kick-off a hellish racket sounded from the stands.

In recent days, many thousands of Moroccan supporters have traveled to Doha by land, sea and air. Many without a ticket, just to be as close as possible to history: by some distance the biggest match in African and Moroccan football history.

Defenders fall in droves

That sensation was immediately felt and visible on the field. Morocco started the game nervously, plagued by injuries to centre-backs Nayem Aguerd and Romain Saïss. The first fell out in the warm-up, the second did start, but immediately made a shaky impression and had to be replaced early on.

| Schedule

View all results, the goalscorers, the score of all matches, the (final) positions in all groups and the remaining program of the World Cup in Qatar here. See also Norway: Two dead in gunfire in Oslo before Pride parade

At that moment it was already 1-0 for the French. After five minutes, Antoine Griezmann was simply sent off in the depth, after which Kylian Mbappé had the ball in front of the shot. His shot was blocked, after which the ball ended up with Theo Hernández. The left back scored well, from an almost impossible angle: 1-0.

For a moment the anticlimax of an untimely decision threatened. The Moroccan defense, beaten only once earlier in the tournament, looked vulnerable against the stronger French. Olivier Giroud fired on the post, Mbappé bounced off keeper Yassine Bounou and again Giroud shot wide from close range.

Morocco long in the race for World Cup final

Nevertheless, Morocco fought back nicely in the game, inspired by pacer and stylist Azzedine Ounahi in midfield. In the phase shortly before the break, Hakim Ziyech & co’s team also forced a real offensive, leading to, among other things, a brilliant bicycle kick by Jawad El Yamiq on the post.

Jawad El Yamiq’s bicycle kick hits the post. © ANP/EPA



After the break, it emphatically insisted, but it did not lead to really great opportunities. In the last phase of the match you could feel the decision coming, especially at the moments when Mbappé started for an action. Exactly that happened after 79 minutes, when the fast star player played himself free, and substitute Kolo Muani was able to score easily: 2-0. See also In the Van Dijk case, the PvdA party chairman is now under fire: she acted "carelessly"





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.