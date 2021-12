A previously unpublished fairy tale by Godfried Bomans (1913-1971) will be published on 2 March next year, on the writer’s birthday. For his still large fan base a date to mark in the new agenda. Not least because Thé Tjong-Khing will enrich the book with fifteen large illustrations.

#Fairy #tale #Godfried #Bomans #pops #illustrator #score #Beethoven #emerges