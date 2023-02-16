Gijs Brouwer is in the quarterfinals of the ABN Amro Open. The number 160 in the world made a big impression in Rotterdam against Holger Rune, the global number 9, and the Dane gave up at a 6-4, 4-0 score.

Brouwer faced a 2-4 and 30-40 deficit in the first set, but managed to turn it around impressively. Where Rune was conspicuously annoyed by the rowdy audience, Brouwer remained ice cold. The 26-year-old Houston-born tennis player took four games in a row to take the first set 6-4.

In the second company, Brouwer managed to break his 19-year-old opponent again and after a hard-fought service game of his own, he even led 3-0. Rune requested a medical time-out in the break that followed, the Dane stated that his right wrist was bothering him. Another lost game later, he gave up.

“It still feels unreal,” said Brouwer, who was admitted to the tournament with a wild card, afterwards at Ziggo. “Just dreaming here for a while, wonderful. “I didn’t care much. I enjoyed being here anyway. I’ll play late again tomorrow, so I can continue enjoying myself for a while.” See also Madrid recover 6 players in the first session of the year

Tallon Greek Railway

In the quarter finals, Brouwer will face compatriot Tallon Grepes, that match is scheduled for Friday evening. The Greek track was too strong for Alexander Zverev in the second round.

