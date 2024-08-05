Kodansha Creators’ Lab announces a new themed project FAIRY TAIL called “FAIRY TAIL Indie Game Guild”, which includes the launch of multiple titles based on the series Hiro Mashimamade by a number of independent teams for PC. The first two games, FAIRY TAIL: Dungeons And FAIRY TAIL: Beach Volleyball Havoc will be launched respectively on August 26th and the September 16th. The third game planned, FAIRY TAIL: Birth of Magic will follow them later.

For Dungeons a demo will be available that will allow us to try the first stages of the game, while for the second one there is an artistic contest that will allow us to see our artwork inside the game. Let’s see the three games in detail below.

FAIRY TAIL: Dungeons

Platform: PC (Steam)

Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), French, Korean, Thai

Type: Roguelite Deckbuilding

Exit date: Tuesday, August 26, 2024

Recommended retail price: not confirmed

Players: 1

Developer: ginolabo

Publisher: Kodansha

Copyright: Hiro Mashima, Kodansha / ginolabo

FAIRY TAIL: Dungeons sees characters from the FAIRY TAIL series exploring a dungeon, using only a limited number of moves and a strategically constructed deck of ability cards to take down enemies as they make their way deeper into the dungeon.

A whole new story

One day, Natsu and Happy discover that a mysterious door has suddenly appeared beneath the guild. Inside, they find a strange and vast dungeon that saps the powers of all intruders. With no means to defend themselves, the two seem doomed, until an Exceed named Labi comes to their aid. Upon learning that Labi’s friend has disappeared, Natsu and Happy decide to head into the deepest depths themselves.

Labyrinth (Solo Dungeon)

Use cards from your deck to attack, defend, cast spells, and more. Enhance your deck with cards won in battle or found in chests. Use cards in a specific order to activate Magic Chains and deal devastating damage.

Explore the dungeon alone and unlock powerful skills before your lantern goes out. If you’re lucky, you may even meet other guild members who can join you!

Even if you fall in battle, the points you earn while exploring will unlock amulets that will help you on future dungeon runs. Don’t let defeat stop you. Try again and again!

Characters

Each character has their own fighting style and virtues. Learn how to use them effectively and gain victory in battle.

Depth of the Labyrinth (Team Dungeon)

Form a party of three characters you’ve trained in the solo dungeon and delve into the depths. Find tomes within the dungeon to boost your party’s stats. Don’t miss the final boss, an original character illustrated by FAIRY TAIL creator Hiro Mashima himself!

Music

Soundtrack composed by the composer of Secret of Mana Hiroki Kikuta. The world of FAIRY TAIL comes to life with Celtic-inspired sounds that add a vibrant backdrop to the battles and story scenes.

FAIRY TAIL: Beach Volleyball Havoc

Platform: PC (Steam)

Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), French, Korean, Thai

Type: Magic Beach Volleyball Battles

Exit date: Tuesday, September 16, 2024

Recommended retail price: not confirmed

Players: from 1 to 4

Developer: tiny cactus studio, MASUDATARO, veryOK

Publisher: Kodansha

Copyright: Hiro Mashima, Kodansha / tiny cactus studio / MASUDATARO / veryOK

FAIRY TAIL: Beach Volleyball Havoc is a competitive, chaotic, action-packed, and magical beach volleyball game featuring characters from the FAIRY TAIL series!

The annual beach volleyball tournament of the Kingdom of Fiore has begun. But when magicians from all over Ishgar show up, things heat up and the entire tournament is thrown into chaos… Join in the Magic Beach Volleyball absurdity as things quickly go haywire!

Take part in exciting and intense two-on-two matches with easy-to-follow controls! Coordinate with your partner to strike your opponents with powerful magic strikes! Complete matches to unlock new characters and illustrations.

32 Wizards are here and ready for some volleyball!

The wizards of FAIRY TAIL, Sabertooth, Lamia Scale, Blue Pegasus, and guilds from across the continent have gathered! Select two from a vast roster of 32 characters to form your very own beach volleyball team!

Unleash your magic and wreak havoc on the pitch!

Use 100 different types of magic to unleash pandemonium and lots of laughs!

Play with up to four players. Remote Play Together support!

Use controllers to play locally with up to four players, or use Steam’s Remote Play Together feature to play together online.

FAIRY TAIL: Birth of Magic

Platform: PC (Steam)

Languages: not confirmed

Type: creative magical action

Exit date: not confirmed

Recommended retail price: not confirmed

Players: from 1 to 2

Developer: Pop

Publisher: Kodansha

Copyright: Hiro Mashima, Kodansha / Pop

FAIRY TAIL: Birth of Magic (working title) is a magic fighting game with the concept of “creating” unique original magic and magical battles. It is currently in active development and details will be released as soon as they are known.

Source: Kodansha Street Gematsu