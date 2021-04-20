Hiro mashima is the creator of Fairy Tail, a work both controversial and popular that has not always been able to keep the best secrets. Despite the many detractors it usually has, this is a saga that usually sells well and now we have more information to be aware of this saga.

A couple of days ago, the account Ryokutya (known for sharing private information about anime and manga) shared that in April the Weekly Shonen Jump will make an official announcement about this saga. This opened up speculation about what this could mean. Will it be a continuation? Will it have to do with anime?

Is this rumor about Fairy Tail relevant?

So much Fairy tail What Edens Zero They are within the unofficial announcement that will be made in April. Now, unlike other rumors, Ryokutya has earned a reputation for sharing trustworthy information prior to any official announcement by the Weekly Shonen Jump.

Fans of this manga speculate that it is probably the long-awaited anime adaptation of the sequel. 100 years Quest. In this arc, we see the team of Natsu embark on a 100 year adventure to seal 5 destructive dragons known as Dragon Gods.

Also, we see the introduction of three new characters to the team, including a new heroine joining the team, Touka. She is in love with Natsu after being saved by him from bandits.

Currently, they are facing the third dragon and it is the most current arc of the manga. But, this announcement is purely speculative, so we cannot confirm whether or not this will be the arc to animate.

As to Edens Zero, it is possible that it is a special or a new movie, after the success that this anime has had in Netflix.

Are you waiting for this anime? What would you like it to be? While you are here, we recommend that you read:



