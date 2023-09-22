Among the characters of the famous manga and anime of fairy tale, Erza Scarlet it is undoubtedly a favorite among cosplayers, given the numerous changes of scope it makes during the story which represent an inexhaustible source of inspiration. In this regard, today we offer you the cosplay by pamdroid18.

Erza Scarlet or (Elsa Scarlett, in the Italian version of the work) is one of the protagonists of Fairy Tail and belonging to Natsu’s group. She is considered one of the strongest warriors in the magical world of the series and her signature power is “Stock Shift”, a magic that allows her to equip hundreds of different weapons on the fly, each with unique abilities.

As we can see, the cosplay created by pamdroid18 is inspired by one of the many dresses worn by Erza, in particular the long white dress with a showy neckline in the cover image. The result is a cosplay that is certainly simple in creation but well made and of great impact.