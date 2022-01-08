Fairy Tail is the source of inspiration for this remarkable cosplay by Mirajane Strauss from tehyaik, which has taken as a model a subject that is not as simple as the transformation of the character in question into Satan Soul.

Mirajane Strauss is probably one of the most interesting characters in Fairy Tail, an S-class sorceress who is also called “The demon“who normally works as a bartender or a model, but who hides an extraordinary power, as is revealed during the series.

He is also one of the characters more powerfull of the guild, thanks to his remarkable magical potential, his strength and also his decidedly fighting spirit, but the moment in which he reveals all his power is in the transformation into Satan Soul, which finally allowed her to more fully control the various spells, including that of Darkness, the magic of water and that of lightning for a truly complete set.

When Mirajane is transformed into this form, she partially abandons her comely human form to become in effect a sort of half demon and in this form she is reinterpreted by tehyaik, with a remarkable reproduction. The model has reconstructed the costume quite faithfully, complete with bizarre horns, hair and claws, but also the wide wings that characterize the character in his final transformation.