Fairy tail It is one of the most popular anime of recent times. Perhaps it did not have the same impact as other works such as One piece or Shingeki no Kyojin, but without a doubt it is one of the best series we have seen.

Therefore, it is not surprising that fans are on the lookout for the news that is released around this work, whether in animated versions or other entertainment such as video games.

The recent launch of Fairy Tail: Guild Masters generated excitement among the followers of the series. However, they found nothing but disappointment in the mobile game.

The creation of Hiro mashima received a RPG game for Android and iOS, but it was not what was expected. In Japan, the new game of Fairy tail received a lot of criticism, for which the author of the manga himself apologized on social networks.

Streamers in Japan criticized the game of Fairy Tail

After the launch of the mobile title, Hiro mashima He discovered that various internet personalities were criticizing him for how bad he turned out in both gameplay and story.

Thus, Mashima He felt the need to apologize to the fans of the series, considering that he is responsible for not having been aware of the development of the game.

FT の 新 作 ア プ リ, ゲ ー ム 炎 上 系 の youtuber に ネ タ に さ れ て る じ ゃ ん. 全 く 監 修 し な か っ た 僕 に も 責任 は あ り ま す ね. 楽 し み に し て い た フ ァ ン の 皆 さ ん に は 申 し 訳 な い 気 持 ち で い っ ぱ い で す. – 真 島 ヒ ロ (@hiro_mashima) May 5, 2021

‘I am also responsible for not having supervised (the game). I apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to it.‘the tweet reads that Hiro mashima shared through his official Japanese account.

The fans responded immediately to encourage the creator of this manga, as the development of the game was not their responsibility. Fortunately, Mashima is working on a new title, Edens Zero, in which it can be redeemed in a certain way.

