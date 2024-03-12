













After five years, Natsu and his team will return to the small screen with the adaptation of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the sequel to the original manga. The trailer, published on the franchise's official channels, also reveals multiple details about its production, such as the fact that JC Staff (Edens ZeroDanMachi) will be the studio in charge of the animation.

The wait is finally over! With this trailer it has been confirmed that The new season will begin airing in July of this yearand it is inevitable that our expectations are through the roof, since Shinji Ishihara, the director of the anime series Fairy Tail returns as the chief director of this new anime; In addition to Atsuhiro Tomioka, who wrote scripts for many episodes of the anime Fairy Tailwill oversee the new scripts.

All voice actors return to give life to their characters once again:

Tetsuya Kakihara (Simon in Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann) as Natsu Dragneel.

Aya Hirano (Haruhi in Suzumiya Haruhi no Yūutsu) as Lucy Heartfilia.

Rie Kugimiya (Kagura in Gintama) like Happy.

Yūichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Gray Fullbuster.

Sayaka Ōhara (Sailor Neptune in Sailor Moon Eternal) as Erza Scarlet.

Satomi Satou (Pipimi in Pop Team Epic) like Wendy.

Yui Horie (Tsubasa Hanekawa in the series Monogatari) like Charle.

What is Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest about?

A year after the death of Zeref and Acnologia, our beloved Fairy Tail team embarks on the mission to seal the Five Dragon Gods, who threaten world destruction and whose power has not been defeated in 100 years. Additionally, the group recruits a new member: Touka, who is possessed by a witch who aims to gain the powers of dragons for her own purposes.

With 18 volumes in the manga, this adventure has a lot to look forward to. Let's hope this long wait for the anime satisfies how much we've missed this endearing team of magicians.

