The magical world of Fairy Tail returns protagonist of our pages thanks to Erza Scarlet cosplayone of the central characters in Hiro Mashima’s work, signed in this case by mimisemaan.

Erza Scarlet or (Elsa Scarlett, in the Italian version) is one of the protagonists of Fairty Tail and is part of the Natsu team. She is considered one of the strongest female warriors in the world within the series, with her main power represented by “Switch-Stock”, a magic that allows her to equip hundreds of weapons on the fly.

Over time, Erza has become specialized in dozens and dozens of different fighting styles and weapons, with the armor granting her special powers, such as telekinesis and canceling fire attacks. For her cosplay, mimisemaan offers us Erza dressed in a purple kimono, one of the many dress changes seen in the Fairy Tale manga and anime.

