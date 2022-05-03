Something that is well known is that in certain regions of the world, promotional movie posters tend to change a bit compared to the original, all to address different types of audiences. With Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could not be different, and in Japan his illustration sported an anime look. Work of a consecrated mangaka of the country.

In Twitterthe creator of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, surprised his followers when he shared a new piece of art that he had been working on in recent weeks. That’s right, it’s an illustration Doctor Strange. But it is not only a kind of fanart, but of the official poster of the Japanese lands. affirming that Marvel Studios hired him to make it.

5月 4 日 から 劇場 さ れる 、 マーベル ・ スタジオ 作 『ドクター ・ ／ マルチ バース ・ オブ マッドネス』 の プロモーション で イラスト を 描き まし た！！ 小山 宙哉 先生 、 、 、 先生 と の マルチ バース バースはこちらhttps://t.co/VKI3I1Nxx3

最強魔法使い！#ドクターストレンジ #真島ヒロ pic.twitter.com/oRxQaJQht8 — 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) May 2, 2022

Here is the translation of his post:

I drew a piece to promote the latest work from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released in theaters on May 4th. He is the strongest sorcerer.

This artist has been in the world of manga for a long time, working with series like Elden Zero and the underrated Groove Adventure Rave. However, its most famous franchise today is Fairytail. It is worth mentioning that its version with dubbing in Latin Spanish will arrive sometime in June at hbo max.

Remember that Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness debuts the next May 5th in theaters.

