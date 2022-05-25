Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia are the main characters of Fairytail. Although the manga and anime have already ended, the first of them has a continuation.

This is known as Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, where the adventures of both continue alongside their guildmates. Although the story comes from mangaka hiro mashimacreator of the original series, the drawing falls to Atsuo-Uedayou have done an excellent job.

Although Mashima he no longer draws this manga he hasn’t lost the talent to draw his characters. To prove shared a new design in your account at Twitter.

In this you can see both Natsu What Lucy from Fairytail. Each is leaning on the other’s back. A curious detail is that this young magician’s scarf, which was a gift from his adoptive father, partially covers his partner. It seems like a romantic gesture.

Source: CloverWorks.

Although it is clear that between Lucy Y Natsu there is an attraction it does not seem that any of them are willing to take that step. At least that didn’t happen in the original manga, and consequently, the anime.

Of course, both take great care of the other and it is something that has come to light on several occasions. It seems that they want to take things easy, because within the series there are other established couples who decided to move on, such as Gajeel Y Levy.

Hiro Mashima does not forget Natsu and Lucy from Fairy Tail

Perhaps those who read the manga of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest know if finally Natsu Y Lucy have declared their feelings. If nothing has happened, rule out what could happen in the future.

In any case, this story does not have a clear end at the moment. It has published 11 volumes in Japan and it has long been confirmed that it will have its own anime. Too bad the news about it is very scarce. It has no opening window.

Source: cloverworks.

It is also not known which study will be in charge. In the case of the first anime, up to four different animation houses participated. This is why the quality came to vary depending on the team involved.

Hopefully in the case of this sequel only one company participates to give it a beneficial continuity. It is best to keep an eye on how things are going. What will surely follow are the designs of Mashimasince it is something regular.

If you want to know more about Fairytail consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.