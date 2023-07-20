Dynit announced the acquisition of the distribution rights for FAIRY TAILanimated series based on the work of Hiro Mashima. The company has revealed that the first two seasons of the series will be available on Prime Video starting at the end of August.

But it is only the beginning, the publishing house indeed intends to release all 328 episodes that make up the work, continuing the Italian dubbing work left over from the original cast.

Here is the press release released by the company on its social pages:

Dynit is pleased to announce the acquisition of the rights to FAIRY TAIL, the famous series directed by Shinji Ishihira and based on the manga by Hiro Mashima (Edens Zero, available on Prime Videosed.). The series was partially broadcast in Italy on Rai 4 in 2014, Dynit now re-proposes the entire work (328 episodes) with the original Italian dubbing, completed for the occasion with the original cast. The two cinematic films “Fairy Tail: Hōō no miko” (2012) and “Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry” (2017) complete the work. The first two seasons of the series will be available from the end of August on Prime Videos. #fairytail

Source: Dynit via Facebook