FAIRY TAIL 2’S FINAL BATTLE BEGINS ON DECEMBER 13, 2024 Physical pre-orders, which include the standard edition and two special editions, are now open. Milan, August 27, 2024– Today KOEI TECMO Europe and development studio Gust are pleased to announce that FAIRY TAIL 2their new action RPG based on the popular franchise FAIRY TAILwill be released on December 13, 2024.* To celebrate, a new trailer has been released, giving fans a taste of the epic action that awaits. A direct sequel to KOEI TECMO’s 2020 game, FAIRY TAIL 2 is currently in development for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and Windows PC via Steam®. * The Steam version will be released on December 12, 2024. Dive into the epic action of the trailer for FAIRY TAIL 2 – PV1 on YouTube: https://youtu.be/U7MqRo_hSsk The new trailer gives players a first look at the fast-paced, heroic magical battles that Natsu and company will have to wage to defeat their greatest enemy, Zeref, the Spriggan Emperor of the Alvarez Empire. Battles have been completely revamped to reflect the thrilling action during battles, and fans will have the opportunity to utilize the full abilities of the FAIRY TAIL guild members to triumph over their opponents. Players will need to harness the synergy between the different characters to unleash devastating attacks if they want to defeat Zeref and his elite unit of mages known as the Spriggan 12. In addition to the standard edition, fans can now pre-order two special editions: the “FAIRY TAIL 2 GUILD BOX“, which includes the base game, the artbook “Sorcerer Magazine Special Issue: Game Release Edition Vol.2” inspired by the magazine “Sorcerer” featured in the original work, a special Shikishi with holographic finish (3 types in total), and more. Fans can also pre-order the “FAIRY TAIL 2 COMBO SET” which contains, in addition to the items included in the GUILD BOX, a special illustrated canvas with the printed autograph of series creator Hiro Mashima. These products are now available for pre-order. To learn more about these special editions and future offers, you can sign up for the mailing list from the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. Additionally, fans will be able to digitally pre-order the “FAIRY TAIL 2 Digital Deluxe Edition” which will include additional content in the game such as costumes, characters, scenarios, various DLC to enhance the gaming experience and more in the future. More information will be shared soon. All those who will purchase FAIRY TAIL 2 in physical or digital version before January 6, 2025 will receive the “Miss FAIRY TAIL Contest” costume for Lucy as an early purchase bonus. FAIRY TAIL 2 will be released on December 13, 2024 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and on December 12, 2024 for Windows PC via Steam®. FAIRY TAIL 2 will include Japanese voice acting with English and French text. For more information on FAIRY TAIL 2visit the official websitelike this Facebookjoin the KOEI TECMO Europe Discord serverand follow the official profiles Instagram And Twitter.

Source: KOEI TECMO Europe