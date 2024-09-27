During the Tokyo Game Show 2024, Koei Tecmo and Gust presented further information on the combat system of Fairy Tail 2, the long-awaited action RPG based on the famous anime and manga franchise. A new trailer offered an in-depth look at the real-time battles, showing how Natsu and his companions will face the Spriggan Emperor Zeref and the Spriggan 12. The game, a direct sequel to the 2020 title, promises even more spectacular and dynamic magical combat. In addition to their iconic moves, Fairy Tail wizards will be able to perform powerful combined attacks, such as “Link Attacks” and “Unison Raid”, using speed, precision and synergy to prevail over fearsome opponents.

The trailer also revealed new character progression mechanics, allowing players to customize the gameplay experience and develop the abilities of their favorite characters. It will also be possible to unlock new stories and deepen your knowledge of the protagonists through original sequences and interactions. Further details about the game were shared during the “Koei Tecmo Live! at TGS 2024” livestream, featuring voice actors Tetsuya Kakihara (Natsu) and Sayaka Ohara (Erza), and Producer Hiroshi Kataoka. Fairy Tail 2 will be available from December 13, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and from December 12, 2024 on Windows PC via Steam. The game will include Japanese voice acting and English and French text.