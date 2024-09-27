KOEI TECMO Europe has released a new trailer for FAIRY TAIL 2title developed by TASTE coming in December. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to give an in-depth look at some game mechanics such as the progression of the characters, for which we will be able to unlock very powerful abilities to use in battle.

FAIRY TAIL 2’S INTENSE BATTLES HEAT UP IN AN ACTION-PACKED NEW TRAILER

A special KOEI TECMO livestream from TGS2024 will reveal new exclusive gameplay footage

Milan, 27 September 2024 – Today, at Tokyo Game Show 2024, KOEI TECMO Europe and the Gust development team revealed new details on the game’s combat system. FAIRY TAIL 2the new action RPG based on the popular franchise FAIRY TAIL. In an epic new trailer, fans can learn more about the real-time battles Natsu and his friends will find themselves in when they battle Emperor Spriggan Zeref and his elite squad, the Spriggans 12. Direct sequel to the game 2020 by KOEI TECMO, FAIRY TAIL 2 will be released on December 13, 2024 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and on December 12, 2024 for Windows PC via Steam®.

To capture the intensity and thrill of the Alvarez Empire Saga, FAIRY TAIL 2 features revamped magical real-time battles packed with even more spectacular action. In addition to their powerful signature attacks, FAIRY TAIL guild members will unleash impressive attacks alongside their allies using “Link Attacks” and “Unison Raid” to defeat their enemies. Speed, precision and synergy will be the key to a successful strategy against the formidable Spriggan 12 wizards.

In the newly unveiled trailer, fans can take a look at new character progression mechanics that will allow them to create their own FAIRY TAIL experience by managing the skill progression of their favorite characters. Players will also be able to deepen the FAIRY TAIL experience by unlocking character stories as they progress through the story, and will have the opportunity to discover new facets of these beloved characters thanks to new and original sequences and interactions.

Furthermore, during the “KOEI TECMO LIVE! at TGS 2024” on September 27, 2024 (7:00 PM JST, available in Japanese only), fans will be able to learn more about the game through live gameplay footage with guests Tetsuya Kakihara (voice of Natsu) and Sayaka Ohara (voice of Erza), and the game’s Producer, Hiroshi Kataoka.

In addition to the standard edition, fans can pre-order two special physical editions: the “FAIRY TAIL 2 GUILD BOX” which includes the base game, a B2 Cloth poster with original art, “Sorcerer Magazine Special Issue: Game Release Edition Vol.2” inspired by the first issue published in the original game FAIRY TAILa special Shikishi with holographic finish (3 types in total) and an original soundtrack CD.

Fans can also pre-order the “FAIRY TAIL 2 COMBO SET” which includes all items in the GUILD BOX, a special illustrated canvas with Hiro Mashima’s printed autograph, and a B2 tapestry featuring artwork selected by Hiro Mashima.

Fans will also be able to digitally pre-order the “FAIRY TAIL 2 Digital Deluxe Edition” which will include additional content in the game such as costumes, characters, scenarios, various DLC to enhance the gaming experience and more. More information will be shared soon.

Everyone who will purchase FAIRY TAIL 2 physically or digitally before January 6, 2025 will receive the “Miss FAIRY TAIL Contest” costume for Lucy as an early purchase bonus.

FAIRY TAIL 2 will be released on December 13, 2024 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and on December 12, 2024 on Windows PC via Steam®. FAIRY TAIL 2 will include Japanese voice acting with English and French lyrics.

Hiro Mashima’s Japanese manga (serialized and concluded in Kodansha’s “Weekly Shonen Magazine”) is a popular work that has been adapted into anime, films, and several other media. In a world where magic and dragons exist, the story centers on the “Dragon Slayers” Natsu and Lucy, members of the FAIRY TAIL guild, who together with their friends fight against a multitude of enemies in this fantasy adventure.