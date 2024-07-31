KOEI TECMO GAMES And Taste They show us new images today and reveal new information for FAIRY TAIL 2the new RPG based on the manga by Hiro Mashima. This sequel is in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and will feature an unpublished story that takes place after the final battle of the original series: “The Key to the Unknown”.

KOEI TECMO EUROPE REVEALS NEW INFORMATION ON FAIRY TAIL 2’S PROTAGONISTS, NATSU AND HIS BIRD NEMESIS, ZEREF A new sneak peak of the original story of FAIRY TAIL 2 has also been revealed, “The Key to the Unknown” Milan, 31 July 2024 – Today KOEI TECMO Europe and development team Gust revealed new information on the main characters of FAIRY TAIL 2the new action RPG based on the popular franchise FAIRY TAIL. Fans can also check out the game’s original story, “The Key to the Unknown”, which will tell the events that take place after the final battle of the original work. A direct sequel to KOEI TECMO’s 2020 game, FAIRY TAIL 2 is currently in development for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and Windows PC via Steam®. In FAIRY TAIL 2players will take control of Natsu and other members of the Fairy Tail guild, such as Lucy, Gray, Erza, and Wendy, and seamlessly travel across the vast fields of the Fiore Kingdom. Together, they will fight in incredible magical battles against their arch-enemy, Emperor Zeref of the Alvarez Empire, and the Spriggan 12, a group of formidable mages that includes Irene, Ajeel, Dimaria, and Brandish. Not only will fans be able to relive the climax of the final chapter of the Alvarez Empire saga, but they will also be able to discover the events following the final battle in an all-new original story, “The Key to the Unknown”, unique for FAIRY TAIL 2. For more information on FAIRY TAIL 2visit the official websitelike this Facebookjoin the KOEI TECMO Europe Discord serverand follow the official profiles Instagram And Twitter.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES via PLAION