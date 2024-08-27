Publisher Koei Tecmo and development studio Gust have Fairy Tail 2 Official Release Date Announced : December 13, 2024. In reality, it will be available in Japan on December 12, just one day earlier, while the PC version will launch in the West on December 11, to match the Japanese launch (it’s a question of time zones).

Trailers and editions

Fairy Tail 2 will be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (will be available on Steam only).

Fairy Tail 2 is the second Japanese action RPG based on the popular series. By purchasing it, players will be able to revere the “Alvarez Empire Arc”considered the culmination of the original story.

So Natsu, Lucy and all the other members of the Fairy Tail guild will have to deal with the Emperor Spriggan (Zeref) of the Alvarez Empire, his elite corps “Spriggan 12” and the world-destroying black dragon Acnologia.

The game will be available in standard and premium editions. various special editions:

Guild Box which includes the base game, the “Sorcerer Magazine Special Issue: Game Release Edition Vol.2” catalog inspired by the “Sorcerer Magazine” of the original work, a special shikishi with a holographic finish (three types in total), and more.

Digital Deluxe Edition which includes additional in-game content such as costumes, characters, stages, and various downloadable content.

All purchases of physical and digital editions of Fairy Tail 2 will include the “Miss Fairy Tail Contest” costume for Lucy until December 27. The game will also be at Tokyo Game Show 2024.