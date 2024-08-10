Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest continues to air thanks to studio JCStaff, the current studio responsible for adapting the original manga by Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda. So it’s worth knowing when chapter 6 will be released, since a new mission is beginning.

The sixth chapter of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the most thunderous battles of Natsu Dragneel and his friends.

Things are getting complicated for Natsu, Lucy, Happy and company. Even though they have launched their best attacks against Mercuphobia, the Dragon God of Water, he was not hurt. In reality, he is enraged and out of control, destroying everything in his path. As despair invades the Fairy Tail guild, everything looks bad. The White Mage defeated those who were gathered at her side and took away their magic. It is a terrible crisis!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest: When is chapter 6 released?

Via the official Twitter account of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest The announcement has arrived that the sixth episode of the anime will air on Sunday, August 11, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly. But it is not yet known how many there will be. The next episode is titled ‘Lineage of Fire’and still lacks a name in Latin Spanish.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 6: What time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It will be at 3:00 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:00 am

Costa Rica: 3:00 am

Nicaragua: 3:00 am

Honduras: 3:00 am

Guatemala: 3:00 am

Peru: 4:00 am

Ecuador: 4:00 am

Colombia: 4:00 am

Panama: 4:00 am

Venezuela: 4:00 am

Dominican Republic: 5:00 am

Puerto Rico: 5:00 am

Venezuela: 5:00 am

Paraguay: 5:00 am

Bolivia: 5:00 am

Cuba: 5:00 am

Fountain: JCStaff.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest: where to watch chapter 6

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of its exclusives for this video-on-demand service that corresponds to the summer season of 2024.

What is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest about?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It is a direct sequel to Fairy Tailwhose plot takes place one year after the death of Zeref and Acnologia. A team from this famous guild, led by Natsu, decides to carry out a mission that no one has completed in a century. This is how they discover the reason for this, and that is that they have to seal the Five Dragon Gods. Each one represents a challenge on the same level as Acnologia, the Black Dragon of the Apocalypse.

If they don’t, the world will be destroyed by the combined power of these formidable enemies. But as always in this series, that’s not the only thing the Fairy Tail members will have to watch out for. Rival guilds will also be a hot topic, especially on the new continent that appears in the series. The same can be said of a mysterious enemy who yearns to obtain the power of the dragons for himself for some reason.

So once again Natsu Dragneel must go forward with his companions and defeat an evil that threatens to destroy everything, and in the process enjoy very funny moments. Other news related to Crunchyroll anime that we recently shared with you are from Senpai is an Otokonoko and NieR: Automata Ver1.1a.

Apart from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest We have more anime information at TierraGamer.