Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest continues to air thanks to the studio JCStaff, which is in charge of adapting the original manga by Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda. So it is worth knowing when chapter 2 will be released, since the adventure is just taking shape.

The second chapter of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can watch it, so you don’t miss the new episode of Natsu and his friends from Fairy Tail.

In the previous episode, Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Gray Fullbuster, Erza Scarlet, Wendy Marvell, Happy and Charle signed a contract to carry out a mission that no one has completed in 100 years. That is to seal the Five Dragon Gods, who could destroy the world. Now, and as part of that assignment, they are visiting the city of Elmina, where Mercuphobia, the Dragon God of Water, resides.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest: When will chapter 2 be released?

Via the official Twitter account of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest The announcement has arrived that the second episode of the anime will air on Sunday, July 14, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and other regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly. But it is not yet known how many episodes it will have. The next episode is titled ‘The Sea of ​​Dragons’.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 2: What time does it premiere?

Usually the anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan with a few hours difference. Regarding Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It will be at 3:00 am Central Mexico time.

The timetables for other countries with the appropriate adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:00 am

Costa Rica: 3:00 am

Nicaragua: 3:00 am

Honduras: 3:00 am

Guatemala: 3:00 am

Peru: 4:00 am

Ecuador: 4:00 am

Colombia: 4:00 am

Panama: 4:00 am

Venezuela: 4:00 am

Dominican Republic: 5:00 am

Puerto Rico: 5:00 am

Venezuela: 5:00 am

Paraguay: 5:00 am

Bolivia: 5:00 am

Cuba: 5:00 am

To learn more about what it offers Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It is best to visit your website through this link.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest: where to watch chapter 2

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of its exclusives for this video-on-demand service that corresponds to the summer season of 2024.

What is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest about?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It is a direct sequel to Fairy Tailwhose plot takes place one year after the death of Zeref and Acnologia. A team from this famous guild, led by Natsu, decides to carry out a mission that no one has completed in a century. This is how they discover the reason for this, and that is that they have to seal the Five Dragon Gods. Each one represents a challenge on the same level as Acnologia, the Black Dragon of the Apocalypse.

If they don’t, the world will be destroyed by the combined power of these formidable enemies. But as always happens in this series, that’s not the only thing the members of the team will have to watch out for. Fairy TailRival guilds will also be a hot topic, especially on the new continent that appears in the series. The same can be said for a mysterious enemy who yearns to obtain the power of the dragons for himself for some reason.

So once again Natsu Dragneel must go forward with his companions and defeat an evil that threatens to destroy everything. And enjoy some very funny moments along the way. This is a story that will go on for a long time and that is not over yet.

