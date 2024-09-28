Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It continues its broadcast thanks to the JCStaff studio, currently responsible for the adaptation of the original manga by Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda. So it is convenient to know when chapter 13 will be released, since its new mission continues.

The thirteenth chapter of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see it, so you don’t miss the most thunderous battles of Natsu Dragneel and his friends.

An anthology duel is about to begin when Erza Scarlet and Laxus Dreyar, both members of the Fairy Tail guild, measure their strength. They are both extremely powerful and have several resources at hand, so a good fight can be expected. Meanwhile Natsu has to deal with Touka possessed by the White Magician and Wendy can’t get rid of Nebal, who is very annoying. So the action is still present.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest: when is chapter 13 released

Via the official Twitter account of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest came the announcement that the thirteenth episode of the anime will air on Sunday, September 29, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

Despite the time difference, it will be available that same day in Latin America and more regions. The episodes of this anime are broadcast weekly. But it is not yet known how many there will be. The next episode is titled ‘Scarlet Showdown’and it still does not have a title in Latin Spanish.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest chapter 13: what time does it premiere

Generally, anime localized and distributed by Crunchyroll come out more or less at the same time as in Japan, a few hours apart. Regarding Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It will be at 3:00 am according to central Mexico time.

The schedules for other countries with due adjustment are as follows:

El Salvador: 3:00 am

Costa Rica: 3:00 am

Nicaragua: 3:00 am

Honduras: 3:00 am

Guatemala: 3:00 am

Peru: 4:00 am

Ecuador: 4:00 am

Colombia: 4:00 am

Panama: 4:00 am

Venezuela: 4:00 am

Dominican Republic: 5:00 am

Puerto Rico: 5:00 am

Venezuela: 5:00 am

Paraguay: 5:00 am

Bolivia: 5:00 am

Cuba: 5:00 am

To learn more about what it offers Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It is best to visit your website through this link.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest: where you can see chapter 13

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It can be enjoyed on Crunchyroll, the company that has the respective rights for Latin America and other regions. It is one of its exclusives for this video-on-demand service that corresponds to the summer 2024 season.

What is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest about?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest It is a direct sequel to Fairy Tailwhose plot takes place a year after the death of Zeref and Acnologia. A team from this famous guild, led by Natsu, decides to complete a mission that no one has completed in a century. This is how they discover the reason for this, and that is that they have to seal the Five Dragon Gods. Each one represents a challenge at the same level as Acnologia, the Black Dragon of the Apocalypse.

If not, the world will be destroyed by the combined power of these formidable enemies. But as always happens in this series, it is not the only thing that the members of Fairy Tail will have to take care of. Rival guilds will also give a lot to talk about, especially on the new continent that appears in the series. The same can be said for a mysterious enemy who longs to gain the power of dragons for himself for some reason.

So once again Natsu Dragneel must move forward together with his companions and defeat an evil that threatens to destroy everything, and enjoy some very fun moments at the same time. Other anime-related news that we recently shared with you is from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Uzumakiin addition to the Netflix premieres for October.

Apart from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest We have more anime information at TierraGamer.