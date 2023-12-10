DThe chain of lights against anti-Semitism ended up reaching further than planned: not only from the Eiserner Steg along the banks of the Main in Frankfurt to the Ignatz Bubis Bridge, but also far up onto the bridge. At least 4,000 citizens, and according to organizers' estimates even more than 5,000, demonstrated on Sunday evening with candles and, due to the wind, often with LED lights or illuminated smartphones. This reminded many older people of the actions of the 1990s.

Under the motto “Never again is now”, numerous art organizers and cultural centers from Frankfurt and the region came together to launch a joint call for the chain of lights. He was followed by cultural organizers, artists, many who knew each other as audience members from museums, theaters, literary houses, and also passers-by of all ages, some of whom joined spontaneously. “I want to do everything to ensure that Jews feel comfortable and safe in Frankfurt,” an older woman wrote on her self-made poster. Others spontaneously sang songs.

Wearing high-visibility vests, the heads of large cultural centers and museums also set an example by handing out around 3,000 candles and stickers with the slogan as folders. The initiator of the campaign, the director of the Haus am Dom, Joachim Valentin, was more than satisfied on behalf of the organizers. The chain of lights is seen as a signal to continue to actively work against anti-Semitism in the future.