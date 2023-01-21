Through a new press release, Idea Factory International today introduces us to four title characters Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chordor the new entry of the series arriving in Europe in the spring of 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch come on pc through Steam.

This time we will get to know four characters, that is fleur, To the, Glace And AJ!

fleur

A muse that the group will meet while searching for Dorfa. She is said to be able to imbue her songs with power and grant special effects to herself and those around her, such as healing wounds or enchantment. She can be weird at times, and her understanding of the world is very limited.

To the

Fleur’s companion. He’s sort of a scientist, and gets along really well with Harley. He’s knowledgeable about everything, thoughtful and easy going, but he tends to get a bit lost in his work when he gets particularly interested in something, and has a nasty habit of running away from it.

Glace

A mysterious Muse that appears on the way of Fang and the others. Her songs have the power to brainwash people and alter their memories. She works together with Dorfa in collecting Furies for the one they call Master.

AJ

They are attracted to pretty faces more than their gender. They love beautiful things and are passionate about the latest gossip. Despite the looks, they favor the taste of healthy Japanese cuisine. AJ and Bahus, who instead tends to prefer less healthy Western cuisine, are real enemies.

Source: Idea Factory International