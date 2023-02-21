Idea Factory International has announced the European release date and the opening of pre-orders for Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord. The title will be available in Europe starting from next April 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. From today it will be possible to pre-order the physical Standard Edition through some selected retailers, while the pre-orders of the Limited Edition will open on February 28th.

The Limited Edition will be exclusive to theIFI Europe Online Store and it will contain:

a copy of the game for the chosen platform

a steelbook case

a hardcover art book

the soundtrack CD

a sheet music book

an exclusive Trading Card

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Waiting for more information we leave you now with the opening movie for Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chordwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Idea Factory International