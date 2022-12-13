Idea Factory International announced the arrival in the West of Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chordthe new strategy RPG from Sting Entertainment connected to the story of Advent Dark Force. The title will arrive in physical and digital format during the spring of 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and on PC via the Steam platform.

We can see the Western announcement trailer below.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord – Announce Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International