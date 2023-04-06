Coming next 25 April in Europe, come on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchas well as the next May 23 on Steam, Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is the reimagining of Fairy Fencer Ftransformed into a strategic RPG by the development teams of Compile Heart and Sting.

Below we can see a new gameplay video of the western version of the title, released by Idea Factory International.

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord – Gameplay

Source: Idea Factory International