T. re investigators of the Lav , an animal rights association that has been active for over 40 years, went undercover in three different ones exotic animal fairs which took place in Italy during the months of June and July 2021. With their cameras they documented a huge gray area , legalized but not very regulated, in which animals are considered as inanimate objects.

The images, released today in preview by TPI and anticipated on first issue of the weekly, on newsstands from Friday 17 September, show an “out of control” situation, in which the suffering of animals is compounded by serious health risks linked to zoonoses, infectious diseases of animals potentially transmissible to humans. The close contact between animals of different species (and between these animals and a large number of people) makes the exotic fairs the ideal environment for the potential spread of epidemics and pandemics, such as the Chinese wet markets.

For this, Lav has promoted a mobilization with which he invites citizens to join the appeal addressed to the Minister of Health Speranza, the Minister of Ecological Transition Cingolani and the Undersecretary for European Affairs Amendola, so that the trade, possession and reproduction of animals exotic and wild is permanently banned.