The 'around the world' in 51 fairs. In fact, in 193 of the approximately 200 countries recognized around the globe the 'flag' of the participation of operators who visited the Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg) exhibitions in Rimini and Vicenza is flying. It is the result of the recent international strategy of the exhibition-congress Group, in an articulation between global expansion and incoming buyers which generates a virtuous circular network of visits and business. The origins of Ieg's international visitors (in just 6 months and in just 8 fairs examined – Ttg Travel Experience, Ecomondo, Sigep, Vicenzaoro in its two editions, Beer&Food Attraction, Key, Enada – 82,905 foreign visitors were registered) are the most disparate.

In terms of absolute numbers, comparing the data of the 8 fairs, Spain, Germany and France take the podium followed, among others, by the United States, Turkey, Great Britain, Switzerland and Belgium. In fifteenth place Portugal followed closely by India. Twentieth place is occupied by China. We find the United Arab Emirates and Brazil in twenty-third and twenty-fourth place respectively, Ukraine in twenty-eighth and Japan in thirtyth place. In the origins all the countries with structured economies are obviously represented (Sweden, Morocco, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, just to name a sample) but there is no shortage of 'surprises'.

Ecomondo, the leading green economy fair, hosted buyers from the Republic of Nauru in Rimini, an island state in Oceania which is characterized by being the smallest Republic in the world with its 10 thousand inhabitants. Other operators arrived in the Rimini exhibition center from the Caribbean state of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – famous for the luxurious private islands that compose it – to review the wonders of Sigep's sweet food service.

Attracted by high jewellery, some operators from the Turks and Caicos Islands, an archipelago of 40 flat coral islands in the Atlantic Ocean south-east of the Bahamas, visited Vicenzaoro. Some of the Ttg buyers arrived in Rimini from very far away to find out everything about the world of tourism: from the Cocos Islands, in the Indian Ocean south-east of Jakarta.

Also in Rimini, in Key, to review the news in the world of renewable energy, operators arrived from Christmas Island, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean on the same longitude as New Guinea and Ecuador, more or less equidistant from the two very distant Countries: it is the first fused territory on the planet. Also represented was the place that last celebrates New Year's Eve, American Samoa (together with the Caroline Islands), protagonist with its buyers in the Rimini fairgrounds at both Ttg and Beer&Food Attraction.

The world of gaming with Enada also saw sector operators from Togo, the state overlooking the Gulf of Guinea, in Rimini. A special mention for Reunion, in the Indian Ocean, an island known for its volcanic hinterland covered by rainforest, beaches and coral reefs: many of its buyers split between Vicenza and Rimini to visit Beer&Food Attraction, Vicenzaoro and Sigep .