He Hotel Fairmont La Hacienda It will open its doors to the public on February 20. The announcement was made by the mayor of La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), who reports that today and tomorrow the open days begin for the selection of personnel for this 5-star Grand Luxury with 213 rooms and branded residences with sea views on the coast of San Roque, in the exclusive Alcaidesa Urbanization and surrounded by golf courses.

The hotel, in addition to its rooms, suites and residences, offers five restaurants and barsincluding a pool bar and beach restaurant, as well as a swimming pool, a nearly 2,000-square-meter spa, fitness space and facilities, a 1,108-square-meter ballroom and a selection of flexible meeting rooms, “surrounded by two of the most renowned golf courses in southern Europe.”

Development

The project has been developed by Millennium Hospitality Real Estatewhich acquired in December 2019 a total of 92,000 meters next to the sea, on the front line of the best beach on the San Roque coast and two golf courses in the Alcaidesa Golf Clubwhich in parallel with the construction of the hotel complex have been remodeled to raise its level, and which are currently offered as La Hacienda Links Golf.

Millenium Hospitality Real Estate SOCIMI (“MHRE”), is a real estate vehicle specialized in the development and investment in hotels of differentiated quality in excellent locations. Listed on BME Growth since July 4, 2019.

Personnel selection

The San Roque City Council indicates that the job profiles requested in the personnel selection These days they are front desk agents, customer service agents, bellhops, waiters, cooks, scrubbers, floor supervisors, maids, cleaning supervisors, cleaners, seamstresses, plumbers, maintenance technicians, lifeguards, Spa therapists, administrative and IT staff.

The selection, local media report, has had a high calling power with hundreds of candidates. The Campo de Gibraltar region is especially