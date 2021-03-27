Surprisingly, Salobreña Town Hall has decided to allow a traveling fair to set up attractions in the municipality.

We say ‘surprisingly’ because just about every authority in the country is admitting that we’re at the doors of a fourth wave to sweep in as contagion figures are climbing.

On Thursday the Central Government failed to get a general concensus amongst the regional governments to bring forward the curfew and close the hostelry sector earlier in the evening, precisely because of this looming threat of another contagion surge.

The Mayor, María Eugenia Rufino, thinks that having an operative fairground during Easter is a good idea, saying that the present regions allow it.

The restrictions in place might not forbid it, but they certainly do not encourage it.

Mayor Rufino said that the fairground people are families that have suffered during the pandemic, being almost entirely unable to work and who have received very little economic assistance from the State.

The Spokesman for the sector on a national level, Víctor Manuel Fernández, said that they were “desperate,” and expressed his gratitude towards the Mayor for her “sensibility.” He also said that the attractions are as safe, pandemic wise, as any other business.

The idea is to mount few fairground attractions in order to avoid crowding, thus there will only be four attractions for small children, and a chips and kebabs stall, for the parents whilst they wait for the kids on the carousel and swings.

The spokesman also recommends that children use hand gels on each ride as well as masks, even though they are not mandatory for children up to six years of age. The maximum persons capacity will be reduced by half, with only one child per carriage / seat, unless they are from the same family.

Whilst having the greatest sympathy for the tribulations suffered by the sector, what sort of message is the Mayor sending out? If you want a table in a bar terrace you have to wait for it to be wiped down with disinfectant – how can this be carried out on the attractions? Fairgrounds generate a lot of noise therefore people have to shout to be heard; it is a proven fact that shouting has a higher contagion factor that simply talking.

The fact is that the message being transmitted by all administrations from the Central Government down to municipal police forces is to take special care this Easter and act responsibly where anti-contagion measures are concerned. Few will consider that the Mayor is conveying this caution by permitting this activity.

