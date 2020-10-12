It was difficult to drive around on Monday. While the fairgrounds carried out a snail operation from the Cours de Vincennes to the Saint-Arnoult toll booth in Île-de-France and on many other axes in France, VTCs for their part blocked portions of the road near the Ministry of Economy. All criticize the fact that they have been forgotten about the aid granted by Bercy to overcome the economic crisis. Brahim Ben Ali, secretary general of the National VTC Intersyndicale, pointed out “Distress” drivers and denounced the insufficiency of the solidarity fund. The fairgrounds, for their part, condemn the tonnage of 1,000 people imposed on fairgrounds, whatever their extent, much stricter than that required for amusement parks. They were received this Monday at 1 p.m. by Alain Griset, Minister for SMEs. This one will also hear the VTC, Wednesday. Mr. T.