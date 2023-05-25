The new IP of the team Haven And Fairgame$ and will be a futuristic reinterpretation of the heist genre: pulling off heists is always funboth today and in the future, if we then add the multiplayer component “stealing” in company is always too much fun.

The aim of the game will be to organize robberies in the four corners of the globetargeting not only the banks but also the inviolable houses of rich billionairessteal documents from inscrutable companies and feel like the Robin Hoods of the future by returning the stolen goods to the population (and leaving something in your pockets!!).

Fairgame$ provides a PvP multiplayer system in which individual creativity will be rewarded by providing players with a newly designed sandbox: putting together an inclusive team is the first step but among thieves honor is often labile so be careful who you put in the house.

We want to create a new multiplayer experience that rewards creativity and skills, providing you with amazing stories every time you play. Every member of our team shares the same vision: to create welcoming and inclusive multiplayer experiences that act as the glue between communities. This shared enthusiasm is the driving force behind our imagination – it encourages you to work together in teams to plan and execute epic staged heists in any style you like.

To speak was Mathieu Leduc, Creative Director at Heaven Studios.