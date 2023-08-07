A bittersweet fifth place

Maverick Vinales he finished the British Grand Prix in fifth position, a placement that leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the Spanish driver third in the Sprint on Saturday. The former Suzuki and Yamaha rider – who took his first MotoGP career victory at Silverstone in 2016 astride the GSX-RR – even seemed capable of aiming for victory, but when it started to rain he lost his temper finishing in fifth position behind Aleix Espargarò, Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira.

The usual ‘chronic’ difficulty in overtaking made the ascent to Vinales more complicated. The start went well, but in braking the Aprilia rider was unable to be incisive enough. Then, when overtaking Jack Miller, Vinales gave the Australian a sort of fairing forcing him to widen in the escape route at the Copse, an episode that did not result in a penalty from the Race Direction. “My race started well, then unfortunately I lost precious seconds trying to overtake Miller. I apologize to him for the maneuver but I was sucked in by Alex Marquez’s slipstream and at that point I could do nothing but let go of the brakes and enter“, explained Vinales.

The seconds lost in this maneuver asked the tires to count: “I pushed really hard to make up the gap from the leaders, demanding a lot from the rear tire and this limited me in the final stages. In any case I am satisfied with the weekend, I feel great with the bike and with the team, the start has improved and we’ve always been fighting for the top positions. We continue to work hard, aware of our great potential” concluded Vinales.