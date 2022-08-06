Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and clouds will appear in the east that may be convective in the afternoon, and temperatures tend to rise gradually, and winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times, exposing dust during the day. The center explained that the wind movement is southeasterly to northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 35 km / h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light and the first tide occurs at 19:49, the first tide at 12:00 and the second islands at 04:21, and in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves will be light and the first tide occurs at 15:43 and the second tide at 07: 03 and the first islands at 10:30 and the second islands at 23:42.